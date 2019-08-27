Boman Irani to play Farokh Engineer in Kabir Khan’s 83

Boman Irani has joined the ensemble cast of filmmaker Kabir Khan’s next 83, which features Ranveer Singh as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev.

The film will chronicle India’s win under Kapil’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Irani will essay the role of former opening batsman and wicket-keeper, Farokh Engineer, who was one of the commentators at the 1983 World Cup.

“He was the only Indian commentator during the 1983 World Cup. His story, along with co-commentator Brian Johnston’s, runs parallel to the main narrative,” the actor said in a statement.

The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Jiiva and Harrdy Sandhu.

The team is currently filming in England and Irani joined them for the shoot on Sunday.

“I will be shooting for a couple of days here, and then join the team in Mumbai. It’s a great honour to play this legendary character.

“I went to Manchester during the World Cup this year and stayed with him for a few days. We even watched the India versus Pakistan match together. It was so surreal; like meeting your boyhood hero. I stayed at his house and we had some good laughs while trying to understand the man for the role,” he said.

The movie also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s spouse Romi Dev. It marks Deepika and Ranveer’s first on-screen collaboration post their November 2018 wedding.

83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.