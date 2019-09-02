Without commercial cinema, we may not be able to make smaller movies: Boman Irani

Actor Boman Irani does some films for kitchen and some for his soul. He says like him, the industry also has enough space for both kinds of cinema – one that is big on commerce and other that is more heart.

Boman will be next seen as nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in Jhalki which talks about child trafficking. At its trailer launch event, the actor spoke about the co-existence of different kinds of films in Hindi cinema.

“I don’t knock commercial cinema. It’s very important that people should go to the cinema, have a good time, a good laugh. Without commercial cinema, I feel, we may not be able to make smaller movies,” the actor told reporters here at the trailer launch of Jhalki.

Particularly speaking about Jhalki, which arrives in theatres on September 27, Boman said it’s one of those films that don’t need to be blockbusters to be successful.

“This isn’t a small movie, it’s a big movie because the impact it needs to make, it will make.

It doesn’t have to be a blockbuster to make an impact. We aren’t saying movies like these should replace blockbusters. We are saying, both should co-exist… I do movies of all kinds. You do some for the kitchen, some for the soul. Only kitchen or only soul isn’t good.”

The film, also starring Arti Jha, who plays the titular role, Goraksha Sakpal as her brother, Divya Dutta, Sanjay Suri and Tannishtha Chatterjee, has been directed by Brahmanand D Siingh and co-directed by Tanvi Jain.

Produced by Annand Chavan, Jhalki is being distributed by Panorama Studios.