Bollywood’s Diwali box office clashes before Ram Setu-Thank God: From Om Shanti Om-Saawariya to Jab Tak Hai Jaan-Son of Sardaar

The Diwali festivities serve as the most lucrative cash cow for Bollywood and the past decade shows the frantic attempt by filmmakers to book those particular dates. Over the past few years, there have been rather high-profile clashes, some turning particularly ugly, as in the case of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which went up against Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

As Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu clashes with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God on Diwali, here’s looking at the most high-profile Diwali clashes in Bollywood.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan vs Son of Sardaar in 2012

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Yash Chopra’s last film as a director, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in a rather twisted love triangle. The film, which raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office despite mixed reviews, clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s action comedy Son of Sardaar, which earned around Rs 88 crore.

Secret Superstar vs Golmaal 4 in 2017

It was the clash of the Ishq stars—Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan. Ajay returned with the comedy Golmaal Again, while Aamir played the supporting role in Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar, which documented a girl’s quest to fulfill her singing aspirations. Golmaal Again emerged as one of the highest-grossers of the year, earning around Rs 205 crore domestically and Rs 311 crore internationally. Secret Superstar, on the other hand, grossed Rs 965 crore worldwide and was also the highest-grossing film of 2017. Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, the film became a rage in China as well and became the second highest-grossing movie in the country after Dangal.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay in 2016

The build-up to the release of both films was far more dramatic than the films themselves, partly owing to Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar’s public spat. Moreover, Karan Johar’s ADHM faced further controversy as the film featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and the sentiment in the country towards him or any Pakistani actor was not favourable, owing to the Uri attacks. Nevertheless, ADHM, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma, crossed over Rs 237 crore at the box office, while Shivaay finished with Rs 124 crore.

Om Shanti Om and Saawariya in 2007

2007 saw one of the most high-profile Diwali clashes in years. Farah Khan’s loveable tribute to Bollywood with themes of reincarnation starred Shah Rukh Khan and newcomer Deepika Padukone. The film clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, which starred debutants Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Om Shanti Om raged through the box office and earned Rs 78 crore, while Saawariya was panned and could only rake in Rs 20 crore at the box office.

Golmaal 3 and Action Replayy in 2010

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise works like magic at the box office, regardless of the reviews. The third film in the popular franchise earned Rs 108 crore, beating Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s time travel drama, which could only earn Rs 28 crore.

Golmaal Returns and Fashion in 2008

Rohit Shetty proved his Midas touch yet again, as Golmaal Returns earned Rs 51 crore in box office collections. Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, earned Rs 26 crore, and both actors earned much acclaim for their performances.

Don and Jaan-E-Mann (2006)

The 2006 Diwali was another high-profile clash. Farhan Akhtar remade Amitabh Bachchan’s classic into a slick thriller, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The film earned Rs 50 crore at the box office, while Jaan-E-Mann, starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar, finished off with Rs 25 crore.

Veer Zaara, Aitraaz and Naach (2004)

Advertisement

Yash Chopra’s romantic drama Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, stomped out all competition that year and earned Rs 41 crore at the box office. It also had the best opening that year, and the romantic-thriller-drama Aitraaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor, paled in front of it with only Rs 15 crore. Ram Gopal Varma’s Naach, starring Abhishek Bachchan, could only earn Rs 3 crore.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaaenge and Yaarana (1995)

Aditya Chopra wouldn’t have imagined that his romantic drama DDLJ, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, would continue playing for years, let alone become a Bollywood cult classic. The film crushed out any chance of opposition from Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor’s Yaarana, which could only earn around Rs 5 crore at the time of release.