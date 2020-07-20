Bollywood wishes Naseeruddin Shah on 70th birthday: You continue to inspire us

On the occasion of Naseeruddin Shah’s 70th birthday, his Bollywood colleagues, including Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Anubhav Sinha, took to social media to post heartwarming wishes for the veteran star.

Anil Kapoor tweeted a picture of himself and Naseeruddin during the shoot of their 1983 romantic-drama Woh 7 Din and wrote that the Padma Bhushan recipient has been a huge influence on him.

“Happy B’day to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense #NaseeruddinShah from doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language & for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors!” Kapoor wrote.

Urmila Matondkar, who played Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter in Shekhar Kapur’s classic Masoom, posted two pictures of herself with the actor – one from the 1982 film and another taken a few years ago.

Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of #india #NaseeruddinShah

“Then n Now.. Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of #india #NaseeruddinShah Lots of love,regards n endless respect #actorslife #masoomtimes,” Matondkar wrote.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote he hoped to write a script worthy of Naseeruddin Shah, considered one of India’s acting greats. “Happy Birthday Naseer Bhai. Keep fit. Keep creating magic. I hope someday I can write a script worthy of you. #NaseeruddinShah.”

Actor-director Danish Husain tweeted that Naseeruddin Shah is one of the rare actors, who inspire artistes across generations.

“Seldom an actor had this impact on a whole of generation of actors as #NaseeruddinShah had. He inspires countless actors with his craft everyday while he still is in the game, ups it every time, & continues marching ahead with his brilliance. Wishing a marvellous happy b’day,” Husain wrote.