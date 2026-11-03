Bollywood villain Danny Denzongpa spent Rs 40 cr to keep Vijay Mallya out of Sikkim

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa started his career in the movies in supporting roles in the early 1970s but soon, he made a name for himself as one of the fiercest villains of Bollywood. Born in Sikkim, Danny dreamed of becoming an army officer but after tensions erupted with China in the 1960s, and he witnessed the brutality of war, his mother requested him to not join the army. Danny obliged and went ahead to explore another passion – music. He pursued an acting course at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India), which also taught music, and before he knew it, Danny became one of the first actors from the state of Sikkim to gain nationwide fame. However, as Danny got more and more famous, he started missing home and in later years, he decided that he would spend at least half a year in Sikkim. This time in Sikkim led to the creation of his brewery business, which is now one of the most successful breweries in India.

Danny named his brewery after his village in Sikkim, Yuksom, and in 1987, he established Yuksom Breweries. The company started as a small-scale operation that generated local employment and helped the local economy of Sikkim. However, it later went on to become the third-largest brewery in India and the biggest one in the Northeast region of the country.

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Danny spent Rs 40 crore to block Vijay Mallya out of Northeast

In 2005, Danny started expanding his empire, which was the first such expansion for Yuksom Breweries. He set up Denzong Breweries in Odisha, and four years later, in 2009, he acquired Rhino Agencies Ltd in Assam. As per a 2009 report in Economic Times, Danny acquired Rhino Agencies Ltd for Rs 40 crore. During this time, Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries (UB) was looking to enter the Northeast market, and Danny wanted to protect that space, as the company was well aware that if UB entered the space, it could cause them massive losses. UB was a multi-million dollar company, and Yuksom Breweries was just a local operation at the time.

Danny Denzongpa started his brewery business in 1987. (Photo: Express Archives) Danny Denzongpa started his brewery business in 1987. (Photo: Express Archives)

‘Breweries are my real bread and butter’

When he started expanding his brewery business, Danny had been in the movies for over three decades but his breweries were fetching him better returns than his day job. In a 2009 chat with The Indian Express, when Danny was asked about his business and how it was performing, he said with complete honesty, “Very well. Now I own three of them in Sikkim. They are my real bread and butter. Acting has happened by the way.” As per Celebrity Net Worth, Danny’s net worth is currently at $10 million.

Danny decided a long time ago that he would choose his comfort over the never-ending pursuit of stardom and in a 2018 chat with Scroll, he shared that he does not like staying in Mumbai during the summer and only shoots in the city between the months of November and January. His finances, thanks to his business, gave him the luxury to make these decisions. “My conditions are that I will shoot only in the winter in Bombay, between November and January. Bombay summers are terrible. It is so uncomfortable that you can’t keep your hair straight. You start sweating and everybody looks uncomfortable on the screen,” he said and added, “Sometimes, I just don’t feel like working at all. My pace has been very slow and very happy. I don’t shoot on Sundays. I follow my heart, and I follow my impulse. I don’t plan.”

In the last couple of decades, Danny has stayed very selective about his films. He played the main antagonist in Rajinikanth-starrer Enthiran in 2010, and played some prominent roles in films like Baby and Naam Shabana. His last appearance in the movies was in 2022’s Uunchai, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Danny was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2003 and is best known for his appearance in films like Dhund, The Burning Train, Agneepath, Hum, Krantiveer, Ghatak, among many others.

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