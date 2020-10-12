Bollywood Strikes Back: Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, Kangana Ranaut and others react to lawsuit filed against TV channels

Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut are among those who have reacted to the news on social media. (Photo: Instagram/swarabhasker, kanganaranaut)

After top Bollywood producers on Monday moved court against two channels for making ‘defamatory’ remarks about the Hindi film industry, celebrities took to social media to share their reactions.

Former actor and host Simi Garewal tweeted, “#BollywoodStrikesBack About time too! These news media channels had crossed all limits. Using stars and abusing them for TRPs!! Why should it be tolerated?”

Rajiv Lakshman welcomed the collective stand by Bollywood. He posted on Twitter, “#BollywoodStrikesBack This is welcome news. This is a global industry & a cultural ambassador of India which provides livelihood to countless families. Time to stop being a soft target. Pls also rally behind @Tweet2Rhea. She’s part of the fraternity & viciously targeted.”

Swara Bhasker tweeted a news report and wrote, “[Breaking] Bollywood hits back with a suit in Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Republic, Times Now from making derogatory remarks | Yaaaaaaassssssss!!!!” Actor-politician Prakash Raj responded to Swara’s post with a ‘clapping hands’ emoji.

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “I have said this repeatedly, Bollywood may have its issues, but they pale in comparison to what news media has become. That’s where the real cleaning needs to happen. #CleanupNewsMedia #BollywoodStrikesBack.”

Screenwriter Harneet Singh mentioned in a tweet, “Bullywood does not like when Bollywood unites.”

Film distributor Raj Bansal also expressed his happiness upon hearing the news.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut shared a post which read, “Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad. Its lid is off, instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack.”

Four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar have approached the Delhi High Court and filed a suit in which they have sought to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the film industry and conducting media trials of industry members.

The suit filed through DSK Legal firm said, “This comes in the wake of these channels using highly derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as ‘dirt’, ‘filth’, ‘scum’, ‘druggies’ and expressions such as ‘it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned’, ‘all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood’, ‘This is the dirtiest industry in the country’, and ‘cocaine and LSD-drenched Bollywood’.”

