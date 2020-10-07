‘Finally! She gets bail’: Bollywood stars react to Rhea Chakraborty getting bail

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on Wednesday by the Bombay High Court in an alleged drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Rhea, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, on charges of being a part of a drug syndicate operating in Mumbai. Her brother Showik was arrested on September 4. Her bail plea was rejected by the special court, following which she filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court. Since her arrest, Rhea has been in Byculla jail.

Go get some rest girl. https://t.co/9t38rKWACV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 7, 2020

Thank god! — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 7, 2020

Thank you God for small mercy’s 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/3SrE0NHdH1 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 7, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail approval evoked reactions from several of her Bollywood friends. While many welcomed the court’s decision, others expressed sadness over her brother still remaining in jail. Celebrities like Anubhav Sinha, Kanika Dhillon, Ali Fazal and Hansal Mehta tweeted their reaction.

Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate Satish Maneshinde, meanwhile, said in a statement, “We are delighted by the order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and justice have prevailed, and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, ED and NCB, of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to truth. Satya Meva Jayate.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor’s suicide.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd