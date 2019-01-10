Toggle Menu
Ranveer, Alia and other Bollywood A-listers arrive in Delhi to meet PM Modi

Ranveer, Alia and other Bollywood A-listers arrive in Delhi to meet PM Modi

The meeting of these Bollywood stars with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi comes weeks after the PM met B-town producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan landed in Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: APH Images)

Major Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan landed in the capital city Thursday for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is a meeting happening with PM today with people from the film industry, including actors,” sources close to the development told PTI.

The insider, however, did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.

The delegation, which is a mix of directors and actors, has been organised by filmmaker Karan Johar, the source added.

See photos of stars from Delhi airport as they arrived to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

(Photo: APH Images)
(Photo: APH Images)
(Photo: APH Images)
(Photo: APH Images)
(Photo: APH Images)
(Photo: APH Images)
(Photo: APH Images)
(Photo: APH Images)

The line-up from Bollywood also includes director Rohit Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidharth Malhotra.

After the December 19 meeting with PM drew flak on social media for not having any female representation on the panel, inclusion of names such as Alia and Bhumi is a step up.

Actors-producers Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Ritesh Sidhwani and others were censured by internet users for not including any women in the panel.

