Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and others shoot special video to spread awareness about coronavirus

Several Bollywood stars have featured in a special video that informs and educates people about the ways to check the spread of COVID-19.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2020 2:50:17 pm
bollywood stars video coronavirus The special video was posted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter handle.

The Bollywood fraternity has come together to be a part of a special video that informs and educates Indians about the ways to check the spread of coronavirus. The special video, which is a Rohit Shetty Picturez Initiative, was posted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter handle.

The nearly two-minute-long video features Bollywood A-listers like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. The stars are seen talking about the pandemic and the dos and don’ts required to contain it, including self-isolation, regularly washing hands, maintaining hygiene and building immunity with healthy food.

Film stars in India have been at the forefront of spreading awareness about COVID-19. Apart from sharing social media posts about things to be done to fight the pandemic, actors like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have also shared videos of themselves participating in the #SafeHandsChallenge. Priyanka Chopra is also among those who are actively trying to educate fans about coronavirus.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak update: Here’s what celebrities are saying about the pandemic

In India, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 200 on Friday, including four deaths.

