Throwback: When Bollywood stars gave these auditions for a break

Check out these audition tapes from the time when today’s stars were still strugglers. Check out these audition tapes from the time when today’s stars were still strugglers.

Bollywood stars, who seem invincible today, were once struggling actors who were looking for an opportunity to make a mark in the glamorous world of Bollywood. Today, they are all big stars but their audition tapes are a stark reminder of what they used to be before they made it big.

Check out these audition tapes of five Bollywood stars:

1. Salman Khan

The superstar took a screen test for the 1989 romance, Maine Pyaar Kiya, his first role as a leading hero. He played Prem in the film, a role that’s still remembered for Salman’s innocent performance.

2. Alia Bhatt

Before she went on a spree of winning every best actor award, the actor gave an audition to enter the industry with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012). She danced to “Bahara” from I Hate Luv Storys and read out a scene from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Wake Up Sid.

3. Ranveer Singh

It might be difficult for his fans to imagine him giving an audition, but this short clip dated from his early days shows that Ranveer never hesitated to laugh at himself.

4. Anushka Sharma

Before she made a memorable debut as ‘Tani partner’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Anushka Sharma also auditioned for another film which turned out to be 3 Idiots. Though this didn’t work out, Anushka later worked with Rajkumar Hirani in PK and Sanju.

5. Kriti Sanon

Auditions are what outsiders depend on to bag even the tiniest role on screen. Kriti’s journey was no different. Here’s an audition tape of the then 22-year-old struggling actor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd