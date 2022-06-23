scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Bollywood star Salman Khan joins Green India Challenge, plants trees

Salman Khan called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

By: PTI | Hyderabad |
June 23, 2022 9:56:10 am
Salman KhanSalman Khan was accompanied by his film crew and he planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP and Green India founder J Santosh Kumar, participated in the Green India Challenge 5.0. Salman Khan, who arrived in Hyderabad as part of his film-shooting, was accompanied by his film crew and he planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City on Tuesday, said Santosh Kumar in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan said every person should take up the responsibility of a plantation programme and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big.

It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities such as heavy rain and floods is immense. The only solution to check the loss is promoting plantation, the release quoted the actor as saying.

The actor called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

Salman Khan praised Santosh Kumar for taking up the plantation programme. He said the MP’s endeavour to improve green cover would help safeguard the Earth and future generations.

Santosh Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said the actor’s initiative to plant saplings would inspire his fans.

Santosh Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge (GIC), one of the major green initiatives in the country. As part of of the initiative, crores of saplings have been planted.

