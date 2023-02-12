scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Bollywood star kids party together: Nysa Devgn, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari shine bright in these happy snaps

Hosted by Orry, the party was attended by Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Palak, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, and Mahikaa, the eldest daughter of Arjun Rampal.

Ibrahim Ali KhanIbrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Mahikaa Rampal at a party hosted by Orry. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)
On Saturday night, Bollywood star kids assembled for a party– and it was documented in aesthetic pictures. Hosted by Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, the party was attended by Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Palak, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, and Mahikaa, the eldest daughter of Arjun Rampal.

Orry took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the party, encapsulating its fun, trippy and wild vibe. In the pictures, Ibrahim was seen wearing white shirt, which he teamed with a black leather jacket. He posed with friends, including Nysa and Mahikaa. Orry also shared solo pictures of Ibrahim.

Also Read |What does Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn’s bestie Orhan Awatramani do? ‘I am working, but I am working on myself’

Nysa, meanwhile, had her pictures with Orry, her friends and Mahikaa– with whom she featured in most pictures. Orry also shared a solo picture of Palak, where she is seen posing with hands on her chin.

Check out the pictures below:

Mahikaa Rampal, Nysa Devgn, Ibrahim Ali Khan Mahikaa Rampal, Nysa Devgn and Ibrahim Ali Khan posing for the camera. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Mahikaa Rampal at the party. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Ibrahim Ali Khan clicked at the party. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Mahikaa Rampal. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Nysa Devgn with friends. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Palak Tiwari posing at the party. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn and Orry at the party. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Ibrahim Ali Khan with Mahikaa Rampal and stylist Tanya Ghavri. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nysa Devgn with a friend. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

On the work front, Ibrahim was on board as an assistant director on filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is now rumoured to make his acting debut soon in a Dharma film, which reportedly also stars Kajol.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 14:29 IST
