Bollywood star kids party together: Nysa Devgn, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari shine bright in these happy snaps

On Saturday night, Bollywood star kids assembled for a party– and it was documented in aesthetic pictures. Hosted by Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, the party was attended by Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Palak, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, and Mahikaa, the eldest daughter of Arjun Rampal.

Orry took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the party, encapsulating its fun, trippy and wild vibe. In the pictures, Ibrahim was seen wearing white shirt, which he teamed with a black leather jacket. He posed with friends, including Nysa and Mahikaa. Orry also shared solo pictures of Ibrahim.

Nysa, meanwhile, had her pictures with Orry, her friends and Mahikaa– with whom she featured in most pictures. Orry also shared a solo picture of Palak, where she is seen posing with hands on her chin.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Ibrahim was on board as an assistant director on filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is now rumoured to make his acting debut soon in a Dharma film, which reportedly also stars Kajol.