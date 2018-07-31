Before Karwaan, Bollywood’s 10 best road trip films

Bollywood has time and again weaved stories around its characters embarking on soul-searching road trips. Bollywood has time and again weaved stories around its characters embarking on soul-searching road trips.

Bollywood films set around a road trip can have deep undertones and get highly philosophical too. And the latest one to join the list is Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan.

Karwaan has been directed by Akarsh Khurana. It revolves around Avinash who receives the wrong dead body of his father and goes on a road trip to find out what happened. On his journey, he meets new people and faces situations that change his life. But before Karwaan arrives on August 3, here is a list of films which had a road trip at the center of its plot.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Hrithik Roshan , Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol played title roles in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The film which explored the stretches of Spain was much more than its bylanes, the Tomatina festival and deep-sea-diving. The audience could relate with either of its lead characters – Arjun, Kabir and Imran. The Zoya Akhtar directorial forced the audience to question the materialistic futility of the world, and live life like it was the only gift you had.

2. Piku

Irrfan Khan also starred in Piku as the owner of a cab agency. Irrfan Khan also starred in Piku as the owner of a cab agency.

A father-daughter duo hit the road from Delhi to Kolkata, only to deepen their bond. As they cross different states and cities like Varanasi, its beauty begins to reflect on them as well. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan was a slice of life showing a dysfunctional family like never before.

3. Queen

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen is being remade in four south Indian languages. Kangana Ranaut’s Queen is being remade in four south Indian languages.

Because cancelling the bookings would’ve been a costly affair, Rani decides to take a solo honeymoon trip to Paris and Amsterdam after her marriage is called off. An under-confident and naive girl, who has barely done things outside her marked territory, finds a new lease of life only to return home as a free-spirited woman.

4. Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha received mixed reviews.

It took Ranbir Kapoor’s Ved a trip to Corsica and a travel companion like Tara to find his actual calling. Imtiaz Ali beautifully shot the film chasing the Mediterranian country’s history and culture, until our lead characters understood their dreams and meaning of life. Tamasha taught us the difference between existing and living.

5. Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hai has become a cult film now.

Three childhood friends have nothing to complain until they hit the road to Goa, and later when the film travels to Sydney. Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut is still considered relevant as it explored human relationships and how the transition period in the lives of the three friends changes their bond.

6. Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. was directed by Reema Kagti. Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. was directed by Reema Kagti.

Six couples, with their individual backstories, troubles and baggage, meet on a honeymoon trip. Each one undergoes their trial and tribulations on the four-day journey of Goa. It catered to every kind of couple and how all they needed was some time off the life they otherwise lead in their homes, to rediscover that lost spark.

7. Finding Fanny

Finding Fanny showed Goa like no other film in Bollywood till date. Finding Fanny showed Goa like no other film in Bollywood till date.

As the name suggests, the film is a journey to find Stefanie ‘Fanny’ Fernandes. An unlikely bunch including a wooly romantic, a lusty painter, a middle-aged matron, a lithe maiden and a sulky young fellow embark on the journey in the interiors of Goa, giving us some great moments. It showed Goa like no other film till date, with several unexplored virgin locations coming to light.

8. Highway

Highway was based on Stockholm syndrome. Highway was based on Stockholm syndrome.

Alia Bhatt’s character finds freedom in captivity. Despite her kidnappers keeping her under bondage, her mind and heart travels along with the truck from inhaling the salty air of Rajasthan to the cool moist air of Kashmir. From the Sangla Valley in Himachal Pradesh to the Aru Valley and Chandanwari near Pahalgam, travelling through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, the film was a beautiful canvas seen from the camera of Anil Mehta.

9. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was Ayan Mukerji’s second directorial. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was Ayan Mukerji’s second directorial.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone take a hiking trip to Manali, while fighting their individual demons. The trip through the snow-clad mountains and scenic plains not just renews their friendship, but also lead to their self-discovery. While Ranbir’s Kabir teaches Deepika aka Naina ‘raftaar’ in life, his own soul-searching journey finds a support base in her.

10. Jab We Met

Jab We Met was a career-defining film for both Jab We Met was a career-defining film for both Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Nothing beats a road trip film in Bollywood like this one. Two strangers meet on a train and after initial inhibitions and turn of events spend the next few days hitting the road only to end up altering each other’s lives. As a happy-go-lucky Geet, it was Kareena Kapoor’s career best, and Shahid Kapoor’s career-defining film too. From ‘Ratlaam ki galiyaan’ to the ‘khet of Bhatinda’, this one remains one of Bollywood’s best entertainers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd