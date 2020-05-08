Bollywood releases update: 83, Radhe, Laxmmi Bomb and more

Here is the latest update on all the upcoming Bollywood film releases. Here is the latest update on all the upcoming Bollywood film releases.

Film releases across the world have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the Hindi film industry too, many films had to forgo their scheduled release dates because theaters across the country have been shut down following social distancing guidelines. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday shared the latest updates on all the big film releases.

For Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Adarsh shared, “#83TheFilm, starring #RanveerSingh: Filming complete… Editing and dubbing complete… Final mix pending… Minimal post-production work remains to be completed.”

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was scheduled to release in April 2020. Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was scheduled to release in April 2020.

83, which revolves around India winning its first cricket world cup, was scheduled to release on April 10. The new release date of the Kabir Khan directorial is yet to be announced.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe was scheduled to release on Eid in 2020. According to Taran Adarsh, the film is not completed yet. He tweeted, “#Radhe, starring #SalmanKhan and #DishaPatani: The film is *not* complete yet… Filming of two songs and some sequences pending… Dubbing, VFX, post-production work pending too.”

Salman Khan’s Radhe was scheduled to release on Eid. Salman Khan’s Radhe was scheduled to release on Eid.

Since Radhe is yet to finish shooting, the new release date might be pushed further back after the lockdown gets lifted. The film also stars Disha Patani.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxxmi Bomb was also supposed to release on Eid. Some post-production work on the film is still pending as Taran Adarsh wrote, “#LaxmmiBomb, starring #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani: Filming complete… Rough edit complete… Balance post-production work [dubbing, background score, VFX etc] pending.”

Laxmmi Bomb was scheduled to release on Eid as well. Laxmmi Bomb was scheduled to release on Eid as well.

There has been speculation that Laxxmi Bomb might witness a digital release forgoing the theatrical release altogether, but the producers are yet to announce their plans.

For Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1, some post-production work is still pending. “#CoolieNo1, starring #VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan: Filming complete… Editing and dubbing complete… VFX almost complete… Post-production work [mixing, DI] pending,” Taran Adarsh said via Twitter.

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

The David Dhawan directorial was scheduled to release on May 1.

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo is done with its post-production. Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, “#GulaboSitabo, starring #AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana: Entire shoot and post-production complete… First copy out.”

Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan

Gulabo Sitabo was scheduled to release on April 17.

Apart from the aforementioned films, movies like Sooryavanshi, The Girl On The Train, Thalaivi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sadak 2 and Dostana 2 among more are yet to announce their new release dates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd