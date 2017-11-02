Bollywood releases in November 2017: Tumhari Sulu, Ittefaq and Firangi lead the race

Here are the films you need to watch out for in the month of November! Here are the films you need to watch out for in the month of November!

Looks like November will be a month full of Bollywood releases. With more than 5 films hitting the theatres this month, some super clashes are also awaited. And not just that, fans are also up for a variety of genres when it comes to B-town movies in November. While Vidya Balan is set to tickle our funny bone in Tumhari Sulu, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha will put pressure on our grey cells with the crime mystery Ittefaq. Here’s everything that is lined up for November:

Ittefaq – November 3

Based on the 1969 Yash Chopra film by the same name, Ittefaq’s trailer has caught everybody’s attention with its intriguing plot. The premise of the story is – two murders, two suspects (Sidharth and Sonakshi), one ‘misunderstood’ woman Maya, the other an acclaimed writer Vikram. But their versions of the night it all happened are starkly different. Ittefaq also has Akshaye Khanna in his typical no-nonsense cop avatar. It releases on November 3.

Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana – November 10

After delivering back-to-back hits, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton, Rajkummar Rao is back, this time with a Lucknowi tale. A middle-class arranged marriage turns into a disaster with a runaway bride and in what begins as a sweet romantic tale, we see a Tanu Weds Manu level revenge drama scene on the screens. Now, what would be interesting to see on November10 is, like any other romantic movie, if this one too will have a happy ending or will Kriti Kharbanda (who plays Aarti, the bride) pay the price.

Qarib Qarib Singlle – November 10

Starring Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actor Parvathy in the lead roles, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a quirky love story where the characters embark on an unusual journey exploring their past relationships and each other as well. Will they fall in love? We will only find out on November 10.



Tumhari Sulu – November 17

Vidya Balan turns an RJ again in this comedy-drama. But not just a regular one! Anchoring a night show, and chatting with lonely souls in her sensuous voice, Vidya can easily make you fall in love with her happy-go-lucky character. Full of music, humour and quirk, Tumhari Sulu is an exemplary story of the everyday grit of a housewife. From the team of Neerja, comes a charming slice-of-life family feature, which could easily melt your heart.



Firangi – November 24

Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut film Firangi has been raging a storm since its announcement. Taking us back to the time of Independence, Firangi will see Kapil in a new light, one of a lover and a change-maker. But not to forget, Kapil will also woo audiences in his elements, he makes you laugh all the way through the trailer.



Tera Intezaar – November 24

A story of two lovers who eventually get separated and find themselves in a battle of a supernatural kind, Rajeev Walia’s Tera Intezaar brings the fresh duo of Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan.



It releases on November 24.