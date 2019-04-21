Bollywood reacts to Sri Lanka bomb blasts

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their shock at the coordinated bomb blasts in Sri Lanka and paid their condolences to the family of the deceased. At least 160 people are said to be killed in eight explosions around the country and around 400 people were reported to be injured at the time of writing this.

Anushka Sharma tweeted, “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka. We are praying with you in this painful moment of sorrow, grief and shock.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is from Sri Lanka, wrote, “Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop !”

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka. Here’s praying & hoping for a terror free world!”

Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Heartbreaking & tragic news from #SriLanka Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! 😔😔😔😔 What is the world coming to????? Prayers & strength to the victims & families.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #SriLankaTerrorAttack.”

Sonu Sood wrote, “Stray strong Srilanka 💪 the world is with you 🙏🏽#PrayforSriLanka.”

Esha Gupta tweeted, “Stray strong Srilanka 💪 the world is with you 🙏🏽#PrayforSriLanka.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who debuted in Bollywood this year with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, tweeted, “It makes me sad. Such atrocities put humanity in question. My heart aches and prayers be with the people of Sri Lanka. #PrayforSriLanka.”

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Could never have thought a quiet country like #Srilanka could be attacked like this. What is the world coming to? Thinking of all the families affected. All my love and prayers always …”

Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected ❤.”