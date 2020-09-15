Kangana Ranaut on Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament speech: Would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actors Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have reacted to Jaya Bachchan's speech. (Photos: Instagram and ANI/Twitter)

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actors Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have reacted to Bollywood veteran and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Rajya Sabha. Jaya on Tuesday slammed Ravi Kishan over his comments about the consumption of drugs by members of the entertainment industry.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! 👏🏼 yet again a woman from the industry spoke up. #Respect”

Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the issue of drug abuse in the film industry, wrote on Twitter, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏”

During the monsoon session of Parliament on Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan came down heavily on fellow actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan over his comments on the use of drugs in the film industry.

“I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame,” Jaya said.

Adding that the entertainment industry has always come forward with a helping hand during national crisis, Jaya Bachchan urged the government to lend support to the fraternity. “People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media and there is no support from the government.”

The Bollywood veteran added, “I think it is very very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it. Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry.”

Ravi Kishan had in his Lok Sabha speech on Monday, referred to the ongoing Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Kishan said in Parliament, “Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”

Following Jaya’s scathing attack, Ravi Kishan told ANI, “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji & I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry.”

