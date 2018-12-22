Bollywood reacts to Elon Musk’s love for Bajirao Mastani

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has responded to entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Bajirao Mastani tweet. The Tesla CEO is apparently a fan of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

He had posted a GIF from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer that released in 2015. He also used two heart emojis, purportedly expressing his appreciation for the film. Deepika quoted Musk’s tweet on her handle and posted a joined-hands emoji.

Shobha Sant, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, also responded to the tweet and wrote, “OMG! Thank you @elonmusk @RanveerOfficial will be over the moon.”

Ranveer Singh liked the tweet but did not reply.

Ranveer and Deepika married in November this year. The couple have also appeared in Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and this year’s Padmaavat.

Bajirao Mastani was based on the love story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and Mastani, who became his second wife. Priyanka Chopra starred as the first wife of Bajirao I, Kashibai.

The movie received mostly positive reviews, with much of the praise going towards performances, elaborately built sets and cinematography.