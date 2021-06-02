Bollywood producers’ body organises free vaccination drives for members

A young woman receives her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) on Wednesday announced free vaccination drive for its members on June 15 and 16. The producers’ body has around 6,000 registered members. In May, IMPPA had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to set up a vaccination centre for its members.

In their statement, the association said, “IMPPA is pleased to inform all members that during the Lockdown in 2020 as well as in the present lockdown it has considered it a privilege to have extended financial support to all needy members and now IMPPA in its meeting dt. 1-6-2021 has decided to arrange free vaccination to each member who submits the enclosed form which vaccination camp at IMPPA’s office shall be held on 15th or 16th June 2021.”

Additionally, the association will facilitate vaccinations for members’ spouses on a payment of Rs. 1000. Also, producers whose membership was valid till 2005 but have not renewed for any reason will be eligible for the vaccination drive.

Screenwriters Associaion (SWA) of India also announced a vaccination drive on Wednesday in partnership with Netflix India. The SWA in their announcement wrote, “The welfare and safety of its members has always been SWA’s primary concern. We wish you and your family members’ good health and a safe future. In our efforts to continuously strive for the well-being of our members, we at SWA, in partnership with Netflix have organized a COVID19 Vaccination Camp for our writer members, absolutely free of cost. For now we have 1000 doses available.”

Many production houses and studios are also taking the initiative to inoculate their members, employees and crew to content Covid-19 pandemic as they prepare to start work as soon as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Last month Yash Raj Films (YRF) to had announced that the studio will sponsor Covid-19 vaccines for 30,000 members of (Federation of Western Cine Employees) FWICE through the Yash Chopra Foundation. FWICE had also written to CM Uddhav Thackeray to help them allocate the vaccines.

Earlier this week, producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala and Grandsons also got more than 500 of his employees and their family members vaccinated, including the crew of Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Tadap and Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Nadiadwala will carry one yet another vaccination driver this week.

Last week Reliance Entertainment carried out a mega vaccination drive where they inoculated their employees and their families.

On Monday, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, announced a vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews which started earlier this week.