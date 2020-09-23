Bollywood news on September 23: Ayushmann is among the most influential people of 2020

Investigations are still underway in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s former partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty is in judicial custody for a drug case lodged in connection with Rajput’s death. Even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed that Chakraborty mentioned Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta’s names during an interrogation, more names are coming under scrutiny. Recently various reports claimed that Dia Mirza will also be summoned in the drug case. The actor-activist took to Twitter to refute the allegations.
She tweeted, “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.”
Meanwhile, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making headlines after NCB summoned the actor’s manager Karishma Prakash on Tuesday along with CEO of KWAN agency, Dhruv Chitgopekar. Karishma is an employee of the KWAN Talent Management Agency. So far, a total of 19 arrests have been made in connection with the drug case.
Sharing a collage on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti mentioned how the actor believed in giving 100% to everything he did.
Disha Patani is all praise for Tiger Shroff, who released his debut song "Unbelievable" on Wednesday. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "How can someone be so multi-talented! You are unbelievable. What a beautiful song, love it and your voice."
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Purab Kohli, whose London Confidential is now streaming on ZEE5, said OTT platforms are giving writers their due. "I think it has opened doors to talents, and by that I don’t mean just actors, but writers, directors, everyone. I think one thing that hasn’t been appreciated largely in our industry is the writers, we never nourished and cultivated them all these years. They are finally getting valued," the actor said.
Priyanka Chopra congratulated husband Nick Jonas and brother-in-laws Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for being nominated in four categories for Billboard Music Awards. Jonas Brothers are nominated in the Top Artist, Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Song and Top Radio Song Artist categories.
Ranvir Shorey, who was a part of cult film Khosla Ka Ghosla, celebrated 14 years of the film. On Twitter, he mentioned, '14 years ago #KhoslaKaGhosla and #PyaarKeSideEffects released a week apart and put me on the map as an actor. Forever indebted and grateful to Dibakar Banerjee and Saket Chaudhary for the opportunities.'
Ayushmann Khurrana has found a place in Time magazine’s The 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list, which features artists, leaders, icons and titans who have had the most impact this year.
Talking about Khurrana to TIME, Deepika Padukone said, "Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes."
