Bollywood news on September 23: Ayushmann is among the most influential people of 2020

Investigations are still underway in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s former partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty is in judicial custody for a drug case lodged in connection with Rajput’s death. Even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed that Chakraborty mentioned Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta’s names during an interrogation, more names are coming under scrutiny. Recently various reports claimed that Dia Mirza will also be summoned in the drug case. The actor-activist took to Twitter to refute the allegations.

She tweeted, “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making headlines after NCB summoned the actor’s manager Karishma Prakash on Tuesday along with CEO of KWAN agency, Dhruv Chitgopekar. Karishma is an employee of the KWAN Talent Management Agency. So far, a total of 19 arrests have been made in connection with the drug case.