Bollywood news on September 21: Allegations are completely false, says Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer

After being accused of sexual misconduct, Anurag Kashyap ‘intends to pursue legal remedies'. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

After actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had sexually harassed her, Kashyap responded in a series of tweets in Hindi saying her allegations were an attempt to “silence him”. On Monday, the filmmaker took to social media to share a press statement from his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.

“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent,” read the full statement.

Payal Ghosh, in her tweet, had written that Anurag Kashyap had “forced himself” on her and “extremely badly.” The actor had requested the Prime Minister to take necessary action and provide her with security.

After Ghosh’s tweet, Chairperson of National Commission for Women India (NCW), Rekha Sharma requested the actor to submit a detailed complaint. Meanwhile, a slew of Bollywood personalities (Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta among others) came out in support of Kashyap even as Kangana Ranaut demanded his arrest on social media.