Bollywood news on September 21: Allegations are completely false, says Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer

After being accused of sexual misconduct, Anurag Kashyap ‘intends to pursue legal remedies'. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)
After actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had sexually harassed her, Kashyap responded in a series of tweets in Hindi saying her allegations were an attempt to “silence him”. On Monday, the filmmaker took to social media to share a press statement from his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.
“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent,” read the full statement.
Payal Ghosh, in her tweet, had written that Anurag Kashyap had “forced himself” on her and “extremely badly.” The actor had requested the Prime Minister to take necessary action and provide her with security.
After Ghosh’s tweet, Chairperson of National Commission for Women India (NCW), Rekha Sharma requested the actor to submit a detailed complaint. Meanwhile, a slew of Bollywood personalities (Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta among others) came out in support of Kashyap even as Kangana Ranaut demanded his arrest on social media.
Mandana Karimi has also come out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Dear @anuragkashyap10 You made me see a side of me that I could not have seen otherwise. You came as a savior when I had lost hope in people. I had left the industry thinking that there is no place in it for strong women who seek a safe and respectful working environment. And you came in like a guardian angel, you made me a part of your family, showed me the way forward. You did not give me work, you taught me how to find work through my talent and hard work. For some of us would be lost without art and you are someone who is fighting for that light, in a world full of darkness. I have learned the difference between a genuine man and someone who wants to take advantage of my situation and I have learned it the hard way. I was a part of the #Metoo movement and today the media is asking me to talk against you. Do they even know who you are? People are ready to jump to conclusions. We have no patience. We are so frustrated that we want to see other people suffer. Women are exploiting the power we fought for. In a world like this where we want our heroes behind bars, where will one find hope? I want to fight for you, I want to stand next to you in this fight but I have lost hope in people, yet again. But in you I believe and I know you will win this battle and every other challenge life throws at you because you are, the light.✨♥️"
After actor Payal Ghosh mentioned her name while alleging sexual harassment charges against director Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha on Monday released a statement on the subject by her lawyer which read, "Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadda’ condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest."
A day after actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, the 48-year-old director on social media shared a press statement by his lawyer, which said he has been “fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent”.
Earlier on Sunday, Kashyap, in a series of tweets, had denied the charge, terming it “baseless” and calling it an attempt to “silence” him.
Priyanka Khimani, Kashyap’s lawyer, in a statement, said: “My client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have been surfaced against him. The allegations are completely false, malicious, and dishonest.” Read more here.