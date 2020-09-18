Bollywood news on September 18: I never start a fight, says Kangana

Kangana Ranaut continues to be active on Twitter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After Urmila Matondkar criticised Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about Bollywood, the Judgmentall Hai Kya actor on Wednesday called the Rangeela star a “soft porn star”. She added that Urmila was “for sure not known for her acting but for doing soft porn.” This has created uproar in the industry.

Urmila spoke about Kangana after the latter questioned Jaya Bachchan for her statement in parliament. Mrs Bachchan had slammed Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut – albeit in veiled attacks.

Responding to Ravi Kishan’s statement about the film industry’s relationship with drugs, during a session in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Jaya urged the government to protect and support the film fraternity and not believe in everything they hear about Bollywood.

On screen, the biggest news over the last few days has been that Akshay Kumar is set to bring Laxmmi Bomb on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor unveiled the film’s teaser on Wednesday, while announcing its release date.