Friday, September 18, 2020
Bollywood news on September 18: I never start a fight, says Kangana

Bollywood news on September 18: Looking for your daily dose of Bollywood? Read this blog for all the latest updates about your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Written by Priyanka Sharma , Kriti Sonali , A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2020 9:57:42 am
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut continues to be active on Twitter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After Urmila Matondkar criticised Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about Bollywood, the Judgmentall Hai Kya actor on Wednesday called the Rangeela star a “soft porn star”. She added that Urmila was “for sure not known for her acting but for doing soft porn.” This has created uproar in the industry.

Urmila spoke about Kangana after the latter questioned Jaya Bachchan for her statement in parliament. Mrs Bachchan had slammed Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut – albeit in veiled attacks.

Responding to Ravi Kishan’s statement about the film industry’s relationship with drugs, during a session in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Jaya urged the government to protect and support the film fraternity and not believe in everything they hear about Bollywood.

On screen, the biggest news over the last few days has been that Akshay Kumar is set to bring Laxmmi Bomb on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor unveiled the film’s teaser on Wednesday, while announcing its release date.

09:57 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Kangana and Anurag's witty Twitter exchange

Anurag Kashyap posted, "बस एक तू ही है बहन - इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । (You are the only one, sister - the one true Manikarnika. Take four or five people with you and fight China. See how far inside our territory they’ve come. Show them that India has nothing to worry about until such time as you are there to protect us. The LAC is just a day’s journey from your house. Go tigress. Jai Hind.)", in reply Kangana wrote, "ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे (Ok, I will go to the border, you go for the next Olympics, the country wants gold medals. Ha ha ha. It is not a B grade film where the actor becomes anything, you have started taking metaphors literally. When did you become so stupid? When we were friends, you were quite clever.)

09:32 (IST)18 Sep 2020
PM Modi's congratulatory message for Virushka

Virat Kohli on Thursday tweeted a birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in the day, PM Modi replied, "Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!"

09:06 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Amitabh sports unique gear on KBC sets
 
 
 
 
 
... be safe .. and be in protection ..

"be safe .. and be in protection ..," wrote Big B as he shared a photo of himself.

08:56 (IST)18 Sep 2020
I never start a fight: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true. I have a record of never starting a fight. I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise. I never start a fight, but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight, you mustn’t deny them

20:23 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Jaya Bachchan has often raised her voice without attracting attention to herself or her achievements

In Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut may have met her match. Mrs Bachchan is known for being blunt, a stark opposite of husband Amitabh Bachchan’s dignified diplomacy and play-safe approach to everything, especially politics. Jaya’s defence of her industry should not surprise anyone. Neither this is the first time she has spoken her mind.

Read: A brief history of Jaya Bachchan and her ‘gutsy’ statements

17:07 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Urmila Matondkar has more than proved her verstale talent: Ram Gopal Varma

Showing support for Urmila Matondkar over Kangana Ranaut's comments against her, Ram Gopal Varma, who has worked with her in films like Rangeela, Kaun and Bhoot, has tweeted, "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc."

16:19 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men trailer to be out tomorrow
15:58 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Kriti Sanon takes 'much needed' family vacation

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon, who stays with her in Mumbai, also posted on Instagram a video of the pool view from their getaway. Their parents are also reportedly with the sisters.

15:24 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Appreciate Jaya Bachchan, Urmila for showing how women in industry can protest without vilifying others: Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon has written the 2019 Kangana Ranaut-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya.

15:13 (IST)17 Sep 2020
You emboded sensusality, dignity: Pooja Bhatt to Urmila Matondkar
14:55 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Tisca Chopra's Chutney becomes most watched short of all time

Tisca Chopra debuted as a writer and producer with the 2016 short.

14:21 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Ali Fazal writes for girlfriend Richa Chadha: You've cathartic empathy for every living soul

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have co-starred in Fukrey and Fukrey 2, have been dating since 2106.

14:01 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister takes 10-day break from social media to 'heal from pain'

Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront of the "Justice for SSR" campaign.

13:03 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Trailer of Priyanka Chopra's new production Evil Eye unveiled

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video film Evil Eye is out. The makers released the video on Thursday, and by the looks of it, the movie seems to be a compelling horror-thriller. In the two-minute clip, we are introduced to a woman called Pallavi who finds her perfect match in Sandeep, but something seems amiss about the man. Or this is at least what Pallavi’s mother thinks. Is she right, or is she merely obsessed by her past and her superstitions? These are a few of the questions raised by the trailer, and for now, I am sufficiently hyped to see the mystery unfold.

Evil Eye stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati. It has been co-produced by Blumhouse Productions and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

12:41 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' comment about Urmila Matondkar gets criticised

During an interaction with Times Now, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut touched upon an interview given by Urmila Matondkar, where the Rangeela actor questioned the former’s motives and her accusations against Bollywood ‘drug-mafia’.

Kangana said, “I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?”

As Kangana Ranaut's comment got heavy criticism from Twitteratti, the actor took to Twitter and said that "fake feminists were equating being a porn star to something derogatory.

20:56 (IST)16 Sep 2020
Kangana Ranaut on Jaya Bachchan’s thaali remark

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s “thaali” comments in the Parliament. She claimed that she did not receive anything on the platter. "Which plate are you referring to Jaya ji? A thaali (plate) was given, in which a two-minute role, item numbers and a romantic scene were offered and that too only after sleeping with hero. I taught feminism to the film industry, decorated the ‘thaali’ with patriotic films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, it is not yours," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Kangana's Tanu Weds Manu co-star Swara Bhasker called her remark “sickening” and “shameful”.

Read more here

16:40 (IST)16 Sep 2020
This is how Saif Ali Khan's work from home looks like
 
 
 
 
 
Dubbing in the time of #covid 19 #saifalikhan with dilip Subramaniam, the new way of working 🎥

Ali Abbas Zafar gave a sneak-peek of Saif Ali Khan's work from home. The actor is seen dubbing for Zafar's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series.

16:21 (IST)16 Sep 2020
Vidya Balan remembers MS Subbalakshmi on her 104 birth anniversary

Vidya Balan remembered MS Subbalakshmi on her 104th birth anniversary. Sharing a picture on Instagram stories, Vidya wrote, "My day starts with listening to her voice and it sets the tone for the day... reminds me that there is God in each of us. Thank you MS Subbalakshmi."

16:01 (IST)16 Sep 2020
Tehas Nehas' BTS with Ishaan and Ananya
 
 
 
 
 
Mere kandhon ko #tehasnehas kar diya tu ne 😝 @ananyapanday On our 24 hour shift to finish the song 🤪❤️ Link in bio 💥

Ishaan Khatter shared a glimpse of his camaraderie with Ananya Panday on the sets of their song "Tehas Nehas."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next Netflix outing, Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, will arrive on October 2. The film is an adaptation of a book of the same name, written by Manu Joseph. Nawazuddin has said Serious Men is the realisation of his long-cherished dream of working with Sudhir Mishra.

