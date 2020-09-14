Bollywood news on September 14: Indoo Ki Jawani’s first promo is out

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 36 on Monday. On the occasion, wife Tahira Kashyap posted an adorable photo on her Instagram account where the Bollywood star is covered in cake while Tahira is seen eating it off his face. Many B-town celebs including Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, Angad Bedi and others wished the actor on his birthday.
Read ~ Tahira Kashyap celebrates ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, posts adorable photo
While fans of Ayushmann continue to flood social media with wishes for the Bala actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to kick start the #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand initiative. Shweta on Monday tweeted, “The world screams #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand. How long before we find the whole truth?” In another tweet, she mentioned, “It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives🙏❤️🙏 #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand”
In a new Bigg Boss 14 promo, Salman Khan announced that the reality show will have its grand premiere on October 3 at 9 pm on Colors TV.
After winning hearts in India, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy Stree is releasing in Japan.
Ranveer Singh has resumed work after five months. The actor is shooting for an advertisement. “It’s heartening to see a superstar like Ranveer stepping out to shoot in a studio environment. His decision will certainly bring positivity and help change the sentiment of the industry which has been shattered due to COVID-19. We need the superstars to come out and shoot because they can help the business to return to normalcy. Ranveer is one of the first superstars to make this move, and he has made a really good decision,” said a trade source.
The makers of Bollywood movie Indoo Ki Jawani on Monday shared a promo of the film. The promo features Kiara Advani who introduces herself as Indoo Gupta.
On Monday morning, Kangana Ranaut tweeted that she is leaving Mumbai "with a heavy heart." She wrote, "The way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."