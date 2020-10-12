Bollywood news on October 12: Akshay Kumar is back on the sets of Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for YRF's Prithviraj. (Photos: PR Handouts)

Actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for historical drama Prithviraj. Sonu Sood also joined Akshay at the shoot that began over the weekend. The Yash Raj Films project is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the magnum opus also marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who plays the character of Sanyogita, the love interest of King Prithviraj, to be played by Akshay. Manushi is set to join the cast on Tuesday. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt.

The filming of a major chunk of the movie got completed before the coronavirus pandemic. YRF has now built an extravagant set inside the YRF Studios compound, and the shooting has been planned with strict safety precautions in place.

According to a trade source, “Akshay started the shoot on the 10th, and it will be an intense shooting schedule. Sonu Sood has also started shooting from the 10th. The team has worked non-stop to ensure that everything was in place for this complex shooting schedule to restart. It’s great news that big films are starting to shoot again as it will make others more confident to restart the industry. We have heard that Manushi joins the shoot on the 13th of this month and Sanjay Dutt will start post Diwali to complete his portions.”

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in a statement, “Yes, we have resumed Prithviraj shoot at YRF studios, and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule.”

In the meantime, the makers of Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari announced on Monday that the comic caper will have a theatrical release on November 13. They also released a poster of the Abhishek Sharma directorial.

Set in the 90s, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.