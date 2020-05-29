Bollywood news on May 29: Alia Bhatt, Alec Baldwin read chapter from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and more

Further to their multiple interactions with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, various stakeholders from media and entertainment industry discussed on Thursday a financial package to restart the industry and the need for new insurance polices to support the members in a meeting with state government’s secretary, cultural affairs, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.
Other talking points included a request to allow producers to shoot in areas owned by state government free of cost and that there should be no rental on the Film City sets, which are lying unused owing to the lockdown.
This meeting happened a week after Thackeray asked producers and broadcasters to identify green zones for shooting. The dialogue between the industry and the state government has brought the much-needed relief to Bollywood, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrat Bharucha is all set to play the lead in Chhori, the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi (translated as ‘Hide and Seek’). It will be written and directed by Vishal Furia. Abundantia’s Vikram Malhotra and Crypt TV’s Jack Davis will produce on behalf of their respective companies.
In a statement, Nushrat said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we are finally getting to collaborate on Chhori, which is so close to his heart. Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra have always backed high-quality, progressive stories and are known to make films with strong female voices and as an actor, I couldn’t ask for more.”
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar today marvelled at megastar Amitabh Bachchan's patience to shooṭ for long hours for Gulabo Sitabo, wearing prosthetics. As Bachchan tweeted about his make up for the upcoming dramedy, Sircar quoted him and wrote, "I still don’t know how you managed prosthetics in peak summer of June-July heat that touched 45 degrees.🙏" Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.
Bollywood films having a direct digital release has given way to a debate around whether or not even big ticket movies will take the OTT way given the cinema halls remaining shut due to the lockdown. Today, in an interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Kabir Khan spoke on his plans regarding the release of his upcoming sports drama, 83 starring Ranveer Singh.
He said, “We will be ready (to release when the lockdown opens), but having said that, we will only come out with our movies when the comfort is palpable. and when we feel that ‘Okay, the fear has gone away, and people might feel comfortable to put on masks and gloves, and go watch a film.”
Kabir added, “There are a lot of efforts, resources and energy that go into films and we would like people to enjoy our films. Both, Rohit and I, would want the audience to enjoy our films on the big screen and therefore we are ready to wait it out for things to get better. It’s not like the lockdown will open and we will throw our films to test the waters. No. We will wait till we’re comfortable.”
Alia Bhatt has joined the bandwagon of actors and celebrities reading Harry Potter books, for an initiative 'Harry Potter At Home', by author JK Rowling. To keep audiences entertained while being locked up in their homes, Alia is narrating and introducing Professor Snape, the Potions teacher at Hogwarts along with Alec Baldwin.
About being a part of Harry Potter at Home, Alia said, “It wasn’t until lockdown in India that Harry, Hogwarts and the wizarding world became regular fixtures in my life. Somehow, despite the fierce insistence of my sister life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Confined to my home - I journeyed to Hogwarts with Harry and was transported to a world of endless possibility. And, just like magic, that was when I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. I didn’t quite believe in magic until two months ago - but now - thanks to Harry, I do. 10 million points to Gryffindor.”