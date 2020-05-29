Bollywood news on May 29: Alia Bhatt, Alec Baldwin read chapter from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and more

Alia Bhatt reads Harry Potter at home. Alia Bhatt reads Harry Potter at home.

Further to their multiple interactions with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, various stakeholders from media and entertainment industry discussed on Thursday a financial package to restart the industry and the need for new insurance polices to support the members in a meeting with state government’s secretary, cultural affairs, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

Other talking points included a request to allow producers to shoot in areas owned by state government free of cost and that there should be no rental on the Film City sets, which are lying unused owing to the lockdown.

This meeting happened a week after Thackeray asked producers and broadcasters to identify green zones for shooting. The dialogue between the industry and the state government has brought the much-needed relief to Bollywood, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.