Bollywood news on May 27: Amitabh compares Amar Akbar Anthony success with Baahubali 2 and more

Since Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the possibility of resumption of film shoots in green zones last week, various film bodies have proposed safety recommendations for shooting.
Producers Guild of India announced on Monday a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) – ranging from medical check-up of cast and crew, sanitasation of the studios before the shoots to having two junior doctors and a certified nurse present on set in two different shifts, with an ambulance on stand-by all the time for the first three months of the shoot.
The following day, FWICE issued a similar set of guidelines. The CM’s multiple meetings with stakeholders from the entertainment industry followed by the announcement of shooting guidelines have brought a sigh of relief to Bollywood, which like many other industries, has been on a standstill for more than two months now.
The dialogue between the industry and the state government came in the wake of written requests to Thackeray by FWICE and IMPPA, seeking permission to resume post-production. Thackeray has said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City.
The first song of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, titled "Jootam Phenk", released today. Sung by actor Piyush Mishra, the track is composed by Abhishek Arora and written by Puneet Sharma. Jootam Phenk chronicles the Tom and Jerry like relationship of the film's two lead characters, Mirza and Banke.
It is Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan's birthday today. The little munchkin turns seven years old. The family will be celebrating AbRam's birthday at their Bandra home, just like they did for Suhana Khan's birthday a few days ago.
It is 43 years since Amar Akbar Anthony, starring Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan among others, released. Today, Bachchan shared memories of how his children Shweta and Abhishek had visited him on the film's set when he was shooting for the song "My name is Anthony Gonsalves".
He wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony... shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ at Holiday Inn Ball Room. This pic on the beach front... 43 YEARS of AAA today... !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT ..It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations. But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say ..Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!”