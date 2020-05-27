Bollywood news on May 27: Amitabh compares Amar Akbar Anthony success with Baahubali 2 and more

Amar Akbar Anthony starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. Amar Akbar Anthony starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Since Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the possibility of resumption of film shoots in green zones last week, various film bodies have proposed safety recommendations for shooting.

Producers Guild of India announced on Monday a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) – ranging from medical check-up of cast and crew, sanitasation of the studios before the shoots to having two junior doctors and a certified nurse present on set in two different shifts, with an ambulance on stand-by all the time for the first three months of the shoot.

The following day, FWICE issued a similar set of guidelines. The CM’s multiple meetings with stakeholders from the entertainment industry followed by the announcement of shooting guidelines have brought a sigh of relief to Bollywood, which like many other industries, has been on a standstill for more than two months now.

The dialogue between the industry and the state government came in the wake of written requests to Thackeray by FWICE and IMPPA, seeking permission to resume post-production. Thackeray has said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City.