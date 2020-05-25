Bollywood news on May 25: Amitabh, Sonam wish fans on Eid-ul-Fitr and more

Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan wished fans on the occasion of Eid. Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

Even though Mumbai is far from relaxing lockdown restrictions owing to consistent spike in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the possibility of resumption of film shoots in green zones.

The CM recently told a delegation of Hindi and Marathi filmmakers and broadcasters to identify safe places or studios for shooting. Thackeray has so far held multiple meetings with the stakeholders of the entertainment industry, also discussing resumption of post production activity.

The dialogue between the industry and the state government came in the wake of written requests to the CM by film bodies like FWICE and IMPPA, seeking permission to resume post-production. Thackeray has said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City.

A host of Bollywood films were supposed to begin post-production before the country went into lockdown on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.