Bollywood news on May 22: Hrithik Roshan working on Krrish 4 script and more

Amid the uncertainty of when the Hindi film industry will re-open, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shoots.

Thackeray has said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City. The CM’s meeting with a delegation of film artistes happened days after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote him a letter seeking permission to resume post-production.

A host of Bollywood films were supposed to begin post-production before the country went into lockdown on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, signed by Ashoke Pandit, BN Tiwari, Ashok Dubey and Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, mentioned that they have over five lakh members of the entertainment industry under their umbrella. It also stated that the industry generates high revenue and plays an important role in the economy of the country.

“If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities (editing, sound recording and music recording) of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted,” a part of the letter read.

Besides FWICE, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) also requested the CM to consider resuming post-production operations like editing, sound-recording and sound-mixing.