Bollywood news on May 22: Hrithik Roshan working on Krrish 4 script and more

Amid the uncertainty of when the Hindi film industry will re-open, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shoots.
Thackeray has said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City. The CM’s meeting with a delegation of film artistes happened days after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote him a letter seeking permission to resume post-production.
A host of Bollywood films were supposed to begin post-production before the country went into lockdown on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter, signed by Ashoke Pandit, BN Tiwari, Ashok Dubey and Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, mentioned that they have over five lakh members of the entertainment industry under their umbrella. It also stated that the industry generates high revenue and plays an important role in the economy of the country.
“If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities (editing, sound recording and music recording) of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted,” a part of the letter read.
Besides FWICE, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) also requested the CM to consider resuming post-production operations like editing, sound-recording and sound-mixing.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari celebrates his birthday today. His wife, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. Sharing throwback pictures, Ashwiny wrote, “Happy Birthday @niteshtiwari22 ❤️ With each passing year your heart definitely shines brighter than your hair 😜Stay blessed always.” She also added a fun story on her Instagram to wish the Dangal director.
Jaadu, the most memorable character from Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya (2003) is all set to reunite with the actor in his next film, Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, all through the lockdown, the Roshans have been working on the script with their writers, with the idea of kicking off the film at the earliest, following the huge leap in technology. A source told the publication, “They have been discussing the film’s scale, visuals and other technical aspects with experts in the West.”
Hrithik Roshan himself confirmed Jadoo’s potential return in Krrish 4. He told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, the world can do with some Jaadu now.”
Priyanka Chopra today shared a throwback video of her song "Tinka Tinka" from the film Karam (2005). She explained her global audience how playback singing works in the Hindi film industry.
She wrote, “‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! so this Thursday.... #TBT."
As Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan turns 20, her friends from the industry have taken to social media to wish her on her big day. She will be celebrating the day with her family in their Bandra house as the nation-wide lockdown continues due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Ananya Panday, who is best friends with Suhana shared a click on Instagram and wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever.” Suhana has expressed her interest in acting and the audience has seen her work in a few short films on YouTube. She has also been an active participant in stage plays at school level.
