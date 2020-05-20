Bollywood news on May 20: Nawazuddin’s wife alleges his brother hit her and more

As uncertainty looms over the Hindi film industry, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking permission to resume post-production. A host of Bollywood films were supposed to begin post-production before the country went into lockdown on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter, signed by Ashoke Pandit, BN Tiwari, Ashok Dubey and Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, begins by mentioning that they have over five lakh members of the entertainment industry under their umbrella. It also states that the industry generates high revenue and plays an important role in the economy of the country.
“If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities (editing, sound recording and music recording) of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted,” a part of the letter read.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya, who has sought divorce after 11 years of marriage, has accused his family of physical and mental torture. "He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. But his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai," Aaliya was quoted in an interview with Bollywood Life.