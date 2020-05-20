Bollywood news on May 20: Nawazuddin’s wife alleges his brother hit her and more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. (Photo: PR Handout) Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. (Photo: PR Handout)

As uncertainty looms over the Hindi film industry, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking permission to resume post-production. A host of Bollywood films were supposed to begin post-production before the country went into lockdown on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, signed by Ashoke Pandit, BN Tiwari, Ashok Dubey and Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, begins by mentioning that they have over five lakh members of the entertainment industry under their umbrella. It also states that the industry generates high revenue and plays an important role in the economy of the country.

“If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities (editing, sound recording and music recording) of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted,” a part of the letter read.