Bollywood news on May 18: Nawazuddin home quarantined and more

As theater owners and filmmakers continue to spar over the former’s decision to release their finished films on OTT platforms, more voices in the industry have risen to support the change. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu and Apurva Asrani have said that this is the need of the hour and the industry needed to come together to help each other pass the rough time, courtesy the lockdown.

This war of sorts began after the announcement of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo directly releasing on Amazon Prime Video was made last week. The next day, it was announced that Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi will premiere on Prime Video as well.

Big players like PVR and INOX slammed the makers of Gulabo Sitabo and it is then that various artistes came out in support of the film’s producers and called out theater owners for their harsh statements. The Producers Guild of India issued a statement, saying it was disappointed to see abrasive messaging from some of the colleagues in the exhibition sector.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had earlier appealed to studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector by holding their films and releasing them in theaters once they are open again.