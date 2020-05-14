Bollywood news on May 14: Amitabh-Ayushmann’s Gulabo Sitabo to directly release on Amazon Prime Video and more

Even as India prepares to enter phase four of lockdown, the Hindi film industry is far from certain when it will get rolling. While theater owners are increasingly concerned about surviving in the coming months, Bollywood producers have already begun negotiating with OTT giants to save themselves from losses.
Shoojit Sircar has become the first filmmaker to lock a deal with an OTT platform, for his upcoming release Gulabo Sitabo, which is set to change things in the industry. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theaters in April.
Last week, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) appealed to studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector by holding their films and releasing them in theaters once they are open again.
“MAI would like to urge all studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector, a vital part of the value chain, by holding and releasing their films in the theatres, once they open again.
“To this end, we urge all studios, producers, artistes and other content creators, to kindly respect the exclusive theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stake-holders, not just in India, but even globally, for several decades,” read the statement by MAI.
Streaming giants, which are currently the only source of fresh content, are benefiting from mainstream producers’ newfound interest in them as this will not only make them the one-stop destination for movies, but will also make them more powerful, at least in the near future, until cinemas become the happy, safe place for the audience once again.
Aamir Khan's long-time assistant Amos Paul passed away on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. He was 60. Amos worked with Aamir for the last 25 years and was very close to the actor. His death has come as a shock for Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. The two were also spotted at Amos’ prayer meet on Wednesday. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is also mourning the demise of Amos. She took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post remembering him.
Ira wrote on her Instagram story, “Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn't think you'd ever not be around.”
Nirmat Kaur and Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox (2013) was lauded by critics and the audience all over the world. The film is a beautiful story about an unusual friendship between two strangers. Kaur recently posted a picture of Irrfan's mural that is made in Bandra West, Mumbai by Bollywood Art Project's Ranjith Dahiya.
Nimrat Kaur tweeted, “Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house is located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who’d have thought... #IrrfanForever." The film's director Ritesh Batra reacted to Kaur's tweet, and wrote, “the heart breaks”.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, will have its worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Bachchan shared the news on Instagram along with the film's new poster.
Gulabo Sitabo becomes the first big Bollywood film to have its direct release on the web since the industry shut shop due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.