Bollywood news on May 12: Priyanka Chopra steps out after two months and more

While some celebrities are utilising the lockdown period to spend time with their families or experiment with their culinary skills, those, who work behind the camera, are struggling as loss of steady income has rendered them helpless.

Written by Priyanka Sharma , Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Published: May 12, 2020 12:49:19 pm
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra wears mask as she steps out during lockdown.

Celebrities have even taken the route of nostalgia, posting throwback photos. Some of them are also creating funny videos on platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram.

There might be no certainty as to when Bollywood will get back to business, but the news will surely keep coming in.

Live Blog

Follow the latest Bollywood news.

Poonam Damania's Versis Entertainment, which manages celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta among others, has joined hands with Harshad Chavan of TOAST Events.

Talking about the new development, Poonam said, “When I founded Versis Entertainment, one of the key drivers was to innovate and push boundaries in the talent management space. This association with Harshad is a step in that direction. There is synergy in our thinking and plans on taking Versis to the next level, working with the amazing talent in the industry to create a new benchmark for artist management. Harshad has been a dear friend for many years now and I have seen him take TOAST events to spectacular heights with the kind of work they do, the brands they work with and the creativity they bring to the table. This is a truly collaborative partnership and I am confident that this is going to be an exciting journey for both of us.”

