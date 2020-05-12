Bollywood news on May 12: Priyanka Chopra steps out after two months and more

Priyanka Chopra wears mask as she steps out during lockdown. Priyanka Chopra wears mask as she steps out during lockdown.

As the Hindi film industry has shut shop due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it has led to interesting developments in the lives of its artistes. While some celebrities are utilising the lockdown period to spend time with their families or experiment with their culinary skills, those, who work behind the camera, are struggling as loss of steady income has rendered them helpless.

Celebrities have even taken the route of nostalgia, posting throwback photos. Some of them are also creating funny videos on platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram.

There might be no certainty as to when Bollywood will get back to business, but the news will surely keep coming in.