Bollywood news on June 3: Priyanka, Alia share Do’s and Don’ts as cyclone Nisarga nears and more

Indian Film and Television Director’s Association (IFTDA) has written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to revisit two clauses in the set of guidelines his government issued on Sunday along with the announcement of resumption of film and TV shoots in green zones.

The first clause that the film body has pointed out is about barring any actor above the age of 65 on set. The IFTDA notes that the clause is impractical, saying it would “restrict some of the great luminaries of the industry”.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and filmmakers and writers like David Dhawan, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Javed Akhtar have been cited as examples of such artistes.

The other clause discussed in the letter is about the mandatory doctor, nurse and ambulance on every set. The body menitoned that given how the COVID-19 crisis has already exhausted the city’s resources, deploying health workers on set would not be feasible.