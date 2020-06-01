Bollywood news on June 1: Music composer Wajid Khan passes away and more

Wajid Khan began his Bollywood career in 1998. Wajid Khan began his Bollywood career in 1998.

We are finally entering a phase in which offices and businesses are opening in non-containment zones after months of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Maharashtra government has announced that film and TV production can resume in areas outside the containment zones. This has to be done, the guidelines say, with proper arrangements like the presence of an ambulance, doctors and nurses. The temperature of the cast and the crew would be duly checked by a dedicated personnel.

Pregnant women and those above the age of 65 will not be allowed on the set, since they are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus infection.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor has welcomed the move. She tweeted, “Would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honourable @CMOMaharashtra UddhavJi, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting.”