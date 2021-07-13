Entertainment news on July 13: Kangana Ranaut shares update on Thalaivi, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi trailer out today

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Pathan. (Photo: Avinash Gowariker/Twitter)

After a lull of three months owing to the second wave of coronavirus, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet as the shooting of several big films has resumed. Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is all set for release this week.

While Shah Rukh Khan has restarted the shoot of his upcoming YRF actioner Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reportedly gearing up to shoot Tiger 3 in the second half of July. Aamir Khan has already resumed the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan too has gone on floors.

In perhaps the biggest film announcement of the year so far, Karan Johar revealed last week that he would be returning to direction with a love story titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Ranveer Singh is not only making news on the film front, but he is also set to make a grand entry on the small screen with Colors quiz show, The Big Picture. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, is busy with big-ticket projects such as Citadel and Matrix.