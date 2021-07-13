scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Entertainment news on July 13: Kangana Ranaut shares update on Thalaivi, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi trailer out today

Bollywood latest updates: After a lull due to the second wave of coronavirus, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2021 9:40:03 am
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Pathan. (Photo: Avinash Gowariker/Twitter)

After a lull of three months owing to the second wave of coronavirus, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet as the shooting of several big films has resumed. Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is all set for release this week.

While Shah Rukh Khan has restarted the shoot of his upcoming YRF actioner Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reportedly gearing up to shoot Tiger 3 in the second half of July. Aamir Khan has already resumed the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan too has gone on floors.

In perhaps the biggest film announcement of the year so far, Karan Johar revealed last week that he would be returning to direction with a love story titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Ranveer Singh is not only making news on the film front, but he is also set to make a grand entry on the small screen with Colors quiz show, The Big Picture. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, is busy with big-ticket projects such as Citadel and Matrix.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Bollywood updates.

09:40 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Priyanka Chopra's throwback picture with brother Siddharth
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday wished Siddharth Chopra a very happy birthday with a throwback picture. The photo features a young Priyanka having fun at the beach with Siddharth.

09:30 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Suniel Shetty: 'No Delta Variant in my building'

Suniel Shetty cleared some facts on Monday evening that there was just one Covid-19 positive case reported in his building. Suniel's statement came after reports that his building has been sealed after Delta variant cases were detected. The actor also informed that his family is safe.

09:22 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Kangana Ranaut says no release date finalised for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut shared an update on Thalaivi. The actor made it clear that the makers have not finalised a release date yet for the J Jayalalithaa biopic. 

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer romantic drama Devdas completed 19 years on July 12. The actor remembered the film by sharing a few stills, also featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd