Entertainment news on July 13: Kangana Ranaut shares update on Thalaivi, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi trailer out today

After a lull of three months owing to the second wave of coronavirus, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet as the shooting of several big films has resumed. Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is all set for release this week.
While Shah Rukh Khan has restarted the shoot of his upcoming YRF actioner Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reportedly gearing up to shoot Tiger 3 in the second half of July. Aamir Khan has already resumed the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan too has gone on floors.
In perhaps the biggest film announcement of the year so far, Karan Johar revealed last week that he would be returning to direction with a love story titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.
Ranveer Singh is not only making news on the film front, but he is also set to make a grand entry on the small screen with Colors quiz show, The Big Picture. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, is busy with big-ticket projects such as Citadel and Matrix.
Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday wished Siddharth Chopra a very happy birthday with a throwback picture. The photo features a young Priyanka having fun at the beach with Siddharth.
Suniel Shetty cleared some facts on Monday evening that there was just one Covid-19 positive case reported in his building. Suniel's statement came after reports that his building has been sealed after Delta variant cases were detected. The actor also informed that his family is safe.
Kangana Ranaut shared an update on Thalaivi. The actor made it clear that the makers have not finalised a release date yet for the J Jayalalithaa biopic.