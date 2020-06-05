Bollywood news on June 5: Akshay Kumar only Indian on Forbes highest-paid celebrities list and more

Akshay Kumar had ranked fourth on Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2019. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram) Akshay Kumar had ranked fourth on Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2019. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

On the occasion of World Environment today, many Bollywood celebrities are using their social media platforms to spread awareness about conservation of natural resources and the effects of climate change. The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Celebrate Biodiversity”.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have appealed to fans to be more climate conscious, Anushka Sharma has asked people to treat plants and animals with kindness and equality. Dia Mirza, UN environment goodwill ambassador, has requested her fans to recognise the role of nature in their lives and respond to it accordingly.

Celebrities like Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey have expressed their wish to save water and endangered species, respectively, as a part of their pledge to protect environment.