Here’s how Bollywood newcomers have fared this year so far

We are half-way through 2019, and the past six months have seen almost a dozen newcomers making their foray into Bollywood. The latest addition to this list is going to be Meezaan Jaffery and Sharmin Segal who are set to debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming production, Malaal.

While Meezaan is the son of actor Jaaved Jaffrey, Sharmin is Bhansali’s niece. The romantic drama releases on July 5. But before the destiny of these two newbies is decided, here is a look at all the newcomers who made their big Bollywood debut this year so far.

Ananya Panday

Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya got a dream debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Though the film received mixed reviews, it managed to gain traction for its youthful music, vibrant canvas and Ananya’s character which had some grey shades too. Ananya’s next is the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Tara Sutaria

Alongside Ananya, Tara Sutaria also stepped into Bollywood with Student of the Year 2. The girl, who we’ve already seen as a child artiste in Disney India’s show Big Bada Boom, is also a trained dancer and singer. Tara is currently shooting for Marjaavaan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

After playing Ranveer Singh’s mentor MC Sher in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi became a sensation. He was previously seen portraying the vulnerable small-town guy Prashant in web series Inside Edge. But his MC Sher was a perfect departure from that. Siddhant has been one of the most successful Bollywood debutants of the year. He recently dubbed for Chris Hemsworth in the Hindi version of Men In Black: International.

Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan discovered Zaheer at his sister’s wedding and it took no time for this newbie to become the protege of Bollywood’s Bhai. He ultimately made his debut in Salman’s production, Notebook, opposite Pranutan Bahl. The romantic drama received a mixed response at theaters.

Pranutan Bahl

Mohnish Bahl’s daughter and Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan grabbed eyeballs right from the trailer of Notebook. She played a school teacher in the romantic drama set in Kashmir.

Ankita Lokhande

After becoming a household name with Pavitra Rishta, Ankita made her big jump into films with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. She played Jhakari Bai in the period drama and received praise for her portrayal.

Abhimanyu Dassani

Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota that received a lot of praise from audience and critics alike. Abhimanyu played a man with a rare condition – Congenital insensitivity to pain. The film won an award at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and got a standing ovation at the 2018 MAMI Film Festival .

Regina Cassandra

Regina took a break from south Indian films and tried her hands at Bollywood with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, that revolved around same sex love. She played Kuhu, the partner of Sonam Kapoor’s Sweety. Even in the little screen time, Regina grabbed attention. The film had a mediocre run at the box office. Regina has several Telugu and Tamil films lined up this year.

Shraddha Srinath

Another popular actor from south Indian films, Shraddha played the female lead in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies opposite Ali Fazal. She played a small-town girl named Maithali in the romantic drama. The film, however, failed at the box office. She is now back to south cinema with films like Nerkonda Paarvai.

Karan Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan debuted in Blank which also featured Sunny Deol. Though the action thriller failed to leave any mark at the box office, Karan received a lot of support from industry biggies and his family members including Akshay Kumar, who also did a special song for the film.