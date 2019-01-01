Priyanka-Nick, Anushka-Virat, Alia-Ranbir and others’ New Year celebrations, see photos

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao among others, B-town celebrities spent New Year with their loved ones.

Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor’s family to celebrate New Year. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Neetu Kapoor, who shared a photo on her Instagram, hoped that 2019 is a step closer to times when cancer is just a zodiac sign, “Happy 2019 🎈 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Dear 2019, pl envelope us in love, the courage to follow our hearts, to take a leap of faith. the innocence to trust the universe, to believe. pl make our hearts even larger and fill our hearts with kindness… and most importantly surround us with happiness,unicorns and fairy dust… magic always..Happy New year ♥️😘 #happynewyear,” Aditi Rao Hydari wrote on Instagram.

“Happy happy new year guys. This year has been so beautiful. Have had three releases (Padman, veere and sanju) got married to the most wonderful man in the world and moved into our first home together. I’m truly blessed with the best family and friends a girl can have. Ever grateful and ever thankful.. all my love… ☮️ 2018 you were wonderful! And 2019 I’m looking forward to you,” Sonam Kapoor captioned a beautiful photo of herself and Aanand Ahuja.

Anushka Sharma, who is in Sydney with Virat Kohli, wrote, “Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion … May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within 💫 … A very happy new year from us to you 💗”

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language

And next year’s words await another voice.”

― T.S. Eliot

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy & prosperous New Year! #HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/lHXSjSlJmk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 1, 2019

Posing my way into 2019 💁🏻‍♀

May it be a blessed year for us all, filled with love and laughter, good health and success. #Happy2019 pic.twitter.com/EpbVKW3QJm — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 1, 2019

Happy New Year to everyone!!! Hope you have a musical 2019💫💯 @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/CD8dnqYKB7 — AyushmannBhava (@AyushmannBhava) January 1, 2019

Ajay Devgn shared a photo with his daughter Nyssa and wrote, “The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I’m sure your daughters are all precious to you.”

Farhan Akhtar wished his fans on Instagram, “Happy 2019 to you and your loved ones. May it bring you all you hope for. Big hug. 😊” The actor was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.