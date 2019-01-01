Toggle Menu
Priyanka-Nick, Anushka-Virat, Alia-Ranbir and others’ New Year celebrations, see photoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-new-year-celebrations-sonam-kapoor-alia-bhatt-ranbir-priyanka-chopra-5518495/

Priyanka-Nick, Anushka-Virat, Alia-Ranbir and others’ New Year celebrations, see photos

Bollywood has bid goodbye to 2018 and is looking forward to what 2019 has in store for them.

alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor, priyanka chopra, nick jonas, sonam kapoor new year celebrations
Bollywood welcomed 2019 with family and friends. (Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram, Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao among others, B-town celebrities spent New Year with their loved ones.

Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor’s family to celebrate New Year. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Neetu Kapoor, who shared a photo on her Instagram, hoped that 2019 is a step closer to times when cancer is just a zodiac sign, “Happy 2019 🎈 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Dear 2019, pl envelope us in love, the courage to follow our hearts, to take a leap of faith. the innocence to trust the universe, to believe. pl make our hearts even larger and fill our hearts with kindness… and most importantly surround us with happiness,unicorns and fairy dust… magic always..Happy New year ♥️😘 #happynewyear,” Aditi Rao Hydari wrote on Instagram.

“Happy happy new year guys. This year has been so beautiful. Have had three releases (Padman, veere and sanju) got married to the most wonderful man in the world and moved into our first home together. I’m truly blessed with the best family and friends a girl can have. Ever grateful and ever thankful.. all my love… ☮️ 2018 you were wonderful! And 2019 I’m looking forward to you,” Sonam Kapoor captioned a beautiful photo of herself and Aanand Ahuja.

Anushka Sharma, who is in Sydney with Virat Kohli, wrote, “Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion … May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within 💫 … A very happy new year from us to you 💗”

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed New Year in Sydney. The two are spending quality time together. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
sonam kapoor
Sonam Kapoor shared a cute photo of herself and Aanand Ahuja. The actor wished her fans a very Happy New Year. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
priyanka chopra nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went clubbing to welcome the new year. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
rishi kapoor photo
Riddhi Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, shared an adorable photo with her father as the two celebrated New Year in New York. (Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
Riddhima further gave a sneak peek into her New Year celebrations. We spotted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the do. (Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
alia ranbir photo
In another photo, Alia looks extremely happy in the company of Ranbir and his family. (Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram)
aishwarya rai bachchan with abhishek bachchan and aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a perfect family photo on New Year. (Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)
malaika arora arjun kapoor
Malaika Arora is now a part of Kapoor family. Sanjay Kapoor posted a photo in which Arjun and Malaika posed together. (Source: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)
farhan akhtar shibani dandekar
Farhan Akhtar spent time with his family and rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)
jacqueline fernandez new years
Jacqueline Fernandez spent her New Year with family. The actor gave a sneak peek into her celebrations. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)
Ananya Pandey  welcomed 2019 in style. The star kid is going to make her debut this year with Student of the Year 2. (Source: Ananya Pandey/Instagram)
Sunny Leone new years
Sunny Leone had a crazy New Year’s eve. (Source: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
aditi rao hydari happy new year
Aditi Rao Hydari shared photo on Instagram and wished her fans a very Happy New Year. (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn shared a photo with his daughter Nyssa and wrote, “The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I’m sure your daughters are all precious to you.”

Farhan Akhtar wished his fans on Instagram, “Happy 2019 to you and your loved ones. May it bring you all you hope for. Big hug. 😊” The actor was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

