Manmarziyaan, Sui Dhaaga, Manto and others: Bollywood movies in September

What trade analysts call the most profitable period for the Hindi film industry has begun with the month of September. With the onset of the festive season, Bollywood has a lot to offer to the cinephiles.

The month looks exciting with a line up of films belonging to different genres. Films like Laila Majnu, Gali Guleiyan, Love Sonia and Patakhaa make it the month of newcomers in the industry as well. While Gali Guleiyan marks the debut of film director Dipesh Jain, Laila Majnu, Love Sonia and Patakhaa are introducing new faces like Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan on the silver screen.

Here’s a look at the movies that are hitting theatres in upcoming days:

1. Laila Majnu: September 7

An Imtiaz Ali presentation and a Shaad Ali directorial, Laila Majnu marks the debut as a lead of actors Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the film industry. The story of the film is inspired by the classic love story of Laila and Majnu. Set in Kashmir, the film tells the story of two lovers who put a brave fight against all the obstacles that come their way. The trailer of the film boasts of themes of love and separation. Releasing on September 7, the love saga is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali.

2. Paltan: September 7

Based on true events, JP Dutta’s war film Paltan with an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and many others will hit the screens on September 7. It will face a box office clash with Laila Majnu and Gali Guleiyan. Paltan chronicles the events that occurred after the 1962 Indo-China war. It is set in 1967 when Indian soldiers had to protect Nathula Pass in Sikkim from China.

3. Gali Guleiyan: September 7

Manoj Bajpayee’s psychological thriller Gali Guleiyan marks the directorial debut of Dipesh Jain. The film is set in Old Delhi’s narrow streets where the protagonist Khuddoos (Manoj Bajpayee) lives. He hears the cry of a kid in his neighbourhood who is brutally beaten up by his father and makes attempts to save him. Gali Guleiyan has already been screened at many international film festivals and has won accolades too.

4. Manmarziyaan: September 14

Ace director Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming Manmarziyaaan follows the characters of Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, and attempts to throw light on trials and tribulations of love. Manmarziyaan is being produced by Aanand L Rai and will hit the big screen on September 14.

5. Love Sonia: September 14

Mrunal Thakur, Adil Hussain, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Freida Pinto and Anupam Kher star in this harrowing tale of human trafficking. Directed by Tabrez Noorani, the film highlights the pain and agony of those in flesh trade. It has won the Best Indie Film Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018. Richa has been honoured with an outstanding achievement award at the London Indian Film Festival for her performance in the film.

6. Mitron: September 14

An adaptation of 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra is set in a Gujarati milieu. Bhagnani, in the movie, plays the role of a lazy man who dreams of achieving big. Presented by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, the film will release on the same day as Manmarziyaan and Love Sonia.

7. Batti Gul Meter Chalu: September 21

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu highlights electricity issues in small towns of India. Director Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame has set the movie in Uttrakhand. “Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a subject close to my heart. I know the problems the interiors of the country face thanks to the fluctuations of electricity,” says Singh. Also starring Yami Gautam and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles and bankrolled by T-Series Films and Krti Pictures, the film is slated to release on September 21, 2018.

8. Manto: September 21

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the acclaimed Urdu poet Saddat Hassan Manto, the Nandita Das directorial showcases the story of a poet who fought for his freedom of expression. It also features Rasika Dugal, Tahir Bhasin, Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajashri Deshpande amongst others. The film was screened at Cannes Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

9. 5 Weddings: September 21

Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, 5 Weddings is about an American journalist who travels all the way to India to cover Indian weddings and write a series of articles about the same. However, things take a serious turn when the journalist discovers the grim reality behind the sunshine and happiness of weddings. The film stars Nargis Fakhri and Rajkummar Rao in the lead and will release on September 21.

10. Pataakha: September 28

After the debacle of Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Rangoon, Vishal Bhardwaj is coming up with a comedy-drama titled Pataakha. The movie set in Rajasthan is a story of two sisters (Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra) who are always at war with each other. The trailer and the songs of the film have an earthy touch and after exciting sneak peeks into the film, the audience awaits to see what the movie has to offer them. Pataakha is backed by actors like Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover.

11. Sui Dhaaga: September 28

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga will be out in cinemas on September 28. The official description of the film reads, “Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is a heartwarming story of pride and self-reliance, which finds its roots in the heart of India and reflects the passion that runs through the veins of every single Indian.” While Anushka plays an embroiderer, Varun has taken up the role of a tailor in this Sharat Katariya directorial. The music of the film has been composed by Anu Malik.

