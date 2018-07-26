Bollywood movies in August: Fanney Khan, Karwaan, Gold and others

Karwaan, Fanney Khan and Gold among other are releasing in the month of August. Karwaan, Fanney Khan and Gold among other are releasing in the month of August.

The month of August seems crucial for the Hindi film industry. With many movies releasing, every Friday of the month is packed with at least two releases. Films from varied genres like Fanney Khan (musical comedy), Gold (sports drama), Karwaan (slice-of-life drama) and Stree (horror comedy) among others will give cine-goers a wide range of options to choose from. So, before you manage your calendar for August, we give you the release dates of upcoming Bollywood films.

1. Fanney Khan: August 3

A father Fanney Khan (Anil Kapoor) is ready to go to any lengths to make his daughter Lata (Pihu Sand) live her dream of becoming a singer. In his attempt to do so, he abducts a pop sensation Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) with the help of his friend Adhir played by Rajkummar Rao. But the kidnapping goes wrong when Aishwarya manages to escape and Rao falls in love with her. Now, will the aspiring father who had let go off his dream of becoming a singer be able to live it through his daughter or not will be known on August 3 when Atul Manjrekar’s directorial will hit the screens.

2. Karwaan: August 3

Karwaan, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Paalkar, is a slice of life comedy drama which will hit the screen on the same day as Fanney Khan. The road movie has been shot across beautiful locales of Kerala and revolves around the lives of three “oddballs” Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila who take an unconventional road trip together. The movie has been helmed by Akarsh Khurana who made his Bollywood directorial debut with High Jack. It also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Amala Akkineni and Priti Rathi Gupta.

3. Mulk: August 3

The social thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha starring Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapur and Rishi Kapoor is the third Bollywood film releasing on the first Friday of August. Shot across Lucknow and Varanasi, the film chronicles the story of a family who are fighting for their lost honour after being dragged into a controversy. Taapsee essays the role of a lawyer in the film who is a Hindu and fights for the honour of a Muslim family. “It’s purely a passion-driven project for each and every member of the cast and crew, ” Taapsee had said in a statement.

4. Gold: August 15

Akshay Kumar arrives with a patriotic film on Independence Day. After Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma, Reema Katgi’s Gold is another sports drama with Hockey at the centre of the narrative. Akshay will be seen in the role of Tapan Das, an assistant manager of a pre-independence hockey team, whose only aim is to win a gold medal for the country. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie also stars Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

5. Satyameva Jayate: August 15

Clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, which shows him as a vigilante who decides to pull up every corrupt officer. He has taken upon himself the responsibility of punishing those who misuse their power but he is interrupted by Manoj Bajpayee, who plays an honest police officer in the movie and believes giving punishment is in the hands of the law. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate has been bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar.

6. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: August 24

A sequel to 2016 hit Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Jassie Gill, Jimmy Shergill, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Piyush Mishra. The madcap comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz is a comedy of errors where Sonakshi is kidnapped by a Chinese gang who mistake her for Happy. Once again Jimmy Shergill’s character Daman Singh Bagga’s marriage is called off on the day of the wedding. He ends up fighting with Jassie Gill for his new found love interest Sonakshi.

7. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: August 31

The third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise starring the three Deols–Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby will hit theatres on August 31. The film will face competition from Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree which is releasing on the same day. The family entertainer has Dharmendra playing a father to a good boy Sunny Deol and to a smarter Bobby Deol. Salman Khan will be seen in a special appearance in the movie. Apart from the Deols, the film brings back to screen versatile actors Asrani and Satish Kaushik.

8. Stree: August 31

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, Stree is a horror comedy that is due for release on August 31. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and is written by Raj and D.K who have earlier directed and written films like Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Shor in the City and A Gentleman. To promote the movie, Shraddha and Rajkummar deleted their Instagram posts and shared a collage of pictures which read, “Mard Ko Darb Hoga” and “O Stree Kal Aana”, respectively.

