Bollywood movies in 2020: Laal Singh Chaddha, Sooryavanshi, 83 and more

Ranveer Singh’s 83, Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the screens in 2020. Ranveer Singh’s 83, Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the screens in 2020.

After a successful 2019, the year 2020 has an interesting lineup of Bollywood movies. Here is a list of films to look out for this year

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Releasing on: January 10

Bollywood’s fascination with historical dramas continues in 2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in 1670 when the Marathas fought the Mughals to get back the fort at Kondana. The film has Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare who fought Udaybhan, played by Saif Ali Khan. The Om Raut directorial also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi, Padmavati Rao as Jijamata and Kajol as Savitribai Malusare. The film is releasing in Marathi as well.

Chhappak

Releasing on: January 10

For those who don’t like period dramas, there is Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak releasing on the same day as Tanhaji. The Deepika Padukone starrer is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Panga

Releasing on: January 24

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s much-awaited sports drama Panga will hit screens on January 24. The film follows the story of a retired national-level Kabaddi player (Kangana Ranaut) who is also a mother. She wants to make a comeback in the game but is busy with her household chores and job. But the support of her husband helps reignite her passion. Now, if she will play for Team India will be known when the film releases in theaters.

Street Dancer 3d

Releasing on: January 24

Panga will clash with Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer 3D at the box office. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shakti Mohan and many others star in what is being touted as “India’s biggest dance film”. Like the previous films in the series, expect many breathtaking dance-offs and don’t miss Prabhudheva recreating the magic of “Muqabla” in the movie.

Jawaani Janeman

Releasing on: January 31

This Saif Ali Khan starrer is the story of a man-child. Saif’s character here is reminiscent of Cocktail’s Gautam. Alongside Khan, the film also stars Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, who is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. The teaser of the film featured the recreated “Ole Ole”.

Happy Hardy Heer

Releasing on: January 31

Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film Happy Hardy Heer, which made headlines last year for its songs crooned by internet sensation Ranu Mandol, will hit theaters on January 31. The romantic comedy also stars Sonia Mann.

Malang

Releasing on: February 7

Mohit Suri's Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, is a revenge drama. According to Suri, the film "will be intense, edgy and mad", and producer Bhushan Kumar calls it a "perfect mix of a well-written story, beautiful songs and strong characters."

Mohit Suri’s Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, is a revenge drama. According to Suri, the film “will be intense, edgy and mad”, and producer Bhushan Kumar calls it a “perfect mix of a well-written story, beautiful songs and strong characters.”

Love Aaj Kal 2

Releasing on: February 14

Imtiaz Ali's untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is expected to be a sequel of Ali’s 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal which had Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It is a love story which has been shot across Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The most exciting thing about the film is the pairing of Sara and Kartik.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Releasing on: February 21

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a same-sex couple

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a same-sex couple, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar. The movie features Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. It has been written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship

Releasing on: February 21

BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship

After winning over the audience with military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is all set to appear on the screens in an all-new avatar in Karan Johar’s horror thriller BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship. It is the first film in Dharma Productions’ horror franchise. The first poster of Bhanu Pratap Singh’s directorial venture featured Kaushal in a bloodied and an uncomfortable state. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Thappad

Releasing on: February 28

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, is a film that deals with the subject of gender equality and dynamics in a relationship. The film is directed by Article 15 and Mulk fame Anubhav Sinha.

Baaghi 3

Releasing on: March 6

Baaghi 3

After the success of Tiger Shroff’s action franchise Baaghi, the makers came out with Baaghi 2 and even before its release, they announced the third film in the franchise, Baaghi 3. While Shraddha Kapoor is returning to the franchise, Shroff will reprise his role of a rebel who fights against the system. This will be the only thematic similarity Baaghi 3 will share with its previous instalments.

Chhalaang

Releasing on: Yet to be announced

Chhalaang is a social comedy starring Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao.

Earlier titled Turram Khan, Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. The film marks the fifth collaboration between the director and Rao after critically acclaimed films Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. The film, also starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a crucial role, is a social comedy set in a small village of Uttar Pradesh.

Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl

Releasing on: March 13

Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in a biopic, Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena is one of the first female IAF pilots to fly in combat. She rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war. Sharan Sharma has directed the film, and Pankaj Tripathi stars as Janhvi’s father in the movie.

Angrezi Medium

Releasing on: March 20

Angrezi Medium

A sequel to the hit film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium features Irrfan Khan as Mr Champak Ji, Radhika Madan as his daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan as a London cop. Homi Adajania has directed the film and Dinesh Vijan has bankrolled it under his production banner Maddock Films.

Sooryavanshi

Releasing on: March 27

Akshay Kumar will play an ATS officer in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Sooryavanshi. The film has Kumar playing ATS officer Veer and Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in the movie. Ranveer Singh aka Sangram Bhalerao and Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham will make an appearance in the climax of the masala entertainer.

’83

Releasing on: April 10

'83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the team to India's first-ever World Cup win against the mighty West Indies.

Ranveer Singh will be on the screens as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev on April 10. The Kabir Khan directorial celebrates India’s first cricket World Cup win. It shows how under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team went on to defeat West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the movie as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

Roohi Afza

Releasing on: April 17

Roohi Afza

Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao come together for the first time in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi Afza. Fukrey fame Varun Sharma also plays an important role in the Dinesh Vijan production.

Gulabo Sitabo

Releasing on: April 17

Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan

Gulabo Sitabo, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, helmed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by his longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan play the leads in the movie.

Chehre

Releasing on: April 24

Emraan Hashmi shared photos from the sets of Chehre. (Photo: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’Souza have come together for the mystery thriller Chehre. While Bachchan has once again taken up the role of a lawyer, Hashmi plays a rich business tycoon in the Rumu Jaffrey directorial. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

Ludo

Releasing on: April 24

Anurag Basu’s dark comedy Ludo features Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film will have four intersecting stories set in a quintessential Indian metro just like Basu’s Life In A Metro. The story of Ludo centres around unavoidable jeopardies of life. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi star in pivotal roles in the movie.

Brahmastra

Releasing on: Yet to be announced

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film Brahmastra is among the most awaited films of the year. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and others. The film, as Kapoor described earlier, is a “romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format.” The release date of the movie is yet to be announced, but it most likely will have a summer 2020 release.

Coolie No. 1

Releasing on: May 1

Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to step into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit film Coolie No 1. The remake also stars Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsaniai.

Shakuntala Devi

Releasing on: May 8

Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan will be on the silver screen as celebrated Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the biopic titled Shakuntala Devi on May 8. Anu Menon, known for London, Paris, New York, has helmed the biopic. Shakuntala, born on November 4, 1929, was known for her incredible skills in calculation from a young age. She earned a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records for correctly multiplying two 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds at the Imperial College in London in 1980.

Dil Bechara

Releasing on: May 8

Dil Bechara

An adaptation of novel Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara is the story of two cancer patients and their bond with each other. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi play the lead couple in the movie directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

The Girl On The Train

Releasing on: May 8

The Girl On The Train

The Hindi remake of Tate Taylor’s 2016 thriller The Girl on the Train has Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, it is a story of an alcoholic divorcee who rides a train every day and idolises a couple as her train passes by their house. But one day she gets involved in the investigation of a missing person.

Laxmmi Bomb

Releasing on: May 22

Laxmmi Bomb

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Raghav Lawrence has remade his super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. The original film revolves around a couple of vengeful ghosts who haunt an innocent man to get justice for their murders. It is being said that Akshay plays a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender and Kiara is his girlfriend in the movie.

Radhe

Releasing on: Eid 2020

Radhe will be Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release.

Salman Khan’s next with Prabhudheva titled Radhe might clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. From the looks of it, Radhe looks like a sequel of Salman’s 2009 release Wanted. Disha Patani will once again be seen opposite Salman after Bharat.

Indoo Ki Jawani

Releasing on: June 5

Indoo Ki Jawani stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

After Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara Advani will have another release titled Indoo Ki Jawani where she plays a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes on a dating app results in hilarious chaos. The coming of age comedy marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta and Aditya Seal plays the male lead in the movie.

Khaali Peeli

Releasing on: June 12

Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Maqbool Khan. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Set in the maximum city Mumbai, Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl.”

Mumbai Saga

Releasing on: June 12

Mumbai Saga has been helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

Gangster drama Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte among others. The Sanjay Gupta directorial is set in the 1980s-’90s.

Thalaivi

Releasing on: June 26

Kangana Ranaut as late politician Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi. The film is helmed by director Vijay of Madarasapattinam fame. It is shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Sadak 2

Releasing on: July 10

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 hit film Sadak. Apart from Pooja Bhatt and Dutt, the film has Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Mahesh Bhatt who has taken the director’s chair after almost two decades. The film deals with the issue of depression and has been shot across Ooty, Mumbai, Mysore and Uttarakhand.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Releasing on: July 31

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa to release on July 31, 2020.

It seems to be a big year for Kiara Advani. The actor will once again be on the 70 mm screen with Kartik Aaryan in the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 original film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the horror-comedy will also have Tabu in an important role.

Shamshera

Releasing on: Yet to be announced

Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of a dacoit in Shamshera.

Announced in 2018, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shameshera will finally be in theaters by July 2020. The Karan Malhotra-directed film is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their rights and independence from the British. Dutt will play the ruthless villain pitted against Kapoor in the mega action spectacle.

Bhuj – The Pride Of India

Releasing on: August 14

Bhuj – The Pride Of India

The Ajay Devgn starrer is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Devgn plays Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk feature in pivotal roles in the Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial. While announcing the film, Devgn had shared how Vijay Karnik convinced 300 women from the nearby village to reconstruct the air-strip during the war so that Air Force officers could land safely during the 1971 war.

Jersey

Releasing on: August 28

Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. South actor Nani had starred in the original film. The remake will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original film too. Jersey is a story about Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for an Indian jersey as a gift.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Releasing on: September 11

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Finally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are working together. The film titled Gangubai Kathiawadi is said to be an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around Gangubai, a brothel owner in Mumbai’s Kamathipura red-light district, who was forced into prostitution at a very young age. Bhatt plays the titular role, and Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn also star in the movie.

Haseen Dillruba

Releasing on: September 18

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be seen in murder mystery Haseen Dillruba. The film, penned by Kanika Dhillon, will be directed by Vinil Mathew, who previously helmed 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai who is producing the film had said, “Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script.”

Dhaakad

Releasing on: September 18

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad releases on Diwali 2020.

After playing a Kabaddi player in Panga, Kangana Ranaut will return to screens in a rugged avatar in action thriller Dhaakad. “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release,” Kangana had earlier said about the film. Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller will be helmed by ad filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Sardar Udham Singh

Releasing on: October 2

Sardar Udham Singh

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is a biopic on Udham Singh. Udham Singh was the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Satyamev Jayate 2

Releasing on: October 2

John Abraham will returm to the silver screens with Satyameva Jayate 2.

After the success of 2018 film Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is returning with Satyameva Jayate 2. The film will have Divya Khosla Kumar playing the female lead and will be directed by Milap Zaveri, who directed the first instalment of the franchise. Like the first film, Satyameva Jayate 2 will be centred around the fight against the corrupt.

Toofan

Releasing on: October 2

Toofan

Actor-director duo Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who gave cinephiles the National Award-winning sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, are presenting yet another sports film titled Toofan. This time, Farhan will be seen as a boxer. Paresh Rawal plays his coach and Mrunal Thakur essays the role of Farhan’s ladylove in the movie.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Releasing on: Yet to be announced

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will have Ranveer Singh in the role of a Gujarati man who is out to protect women and work towards their empowerment. Talking about his character, Ranveer said in a statement, “Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines.” Shalini Pandey, who played Preethi in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, will star opposite Ranveer in the movie.

Bachchan Pandey

Releasing on: Christmas 2020

Bachchan Pandey

A Farhad Samji directorial, Bachchan Pandey marks the tenth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala. Kriti Sanon plays the female lead. While nothing has been revealed about the film yet, a few reports suggest it might be a remake of the Tamil film Veeram that released in 2014.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Releasing on: December 25

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan star in Advait Chauhan’s remake of award-winning Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Aamir’s first look drew attention to the film, which will chronicle India’s growth in the past few years.

Dostana 2

Releasing on: Yet to be announced

Dostana 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

A sequel to Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana which released in 2008, Dostana 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film is being helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and will be bankrolled by Dharam Productions.

