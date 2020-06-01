Wajid Khan no more: Bollywood mourns the demise of music director

Wajid Khan was 42. (Photo: Sajid-Wajid/Facebook) Wajid Khan was 42. (Photo: Sajid-Wajid/Facebook)

Wajid Khan of Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He was 42.

Wajid along with brother Sajid made their debut as music directors with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They went on to compose music for several Salman movies like Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, God Tussi Great Ho, Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Veer and Dabangg (1, 2 and 3) among more.

Wajid Khan also crooned songs like Soni De Nakhre, Jalwa, Hud Hud Dabangg and Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita.

Also Read | Music director Wajid Khan passses away

Singer, music directors, actors and filmmakers took to social media to pay tribute to Wajid.