Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19
Wajid Khan no more: Bollywood mourns the demise of music director

Bollywood music director Wajid Khan passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He was 42.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2020 3:29:44 am
Wajid Khan of Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He was 42.

Wajid along with brother Sajid made their debut as music directors with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They went on to compose music for several Salman movies like Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, God Tussi Great Ho, Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Veer and Dabangg (1, 2 and 3) among more.

Wajid Khan also crooned songs like Soni De Nakhre, Jalwa, Hud Hud Dabangg and Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita.

Singer, music directors, actors and filmmakers took to social media to pay tribute to Wajid.

The who's who of Hindi film industry pays tribute to Wajid Khan.

03:29 (IST)01 Jun 2020
Sachin-Jigar pays tribute to Wajid Khan

03:28 (IST)01 Jun 2020
Wajid bhai was extremely close to me and my family: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music"

03:27 (IST)01 Jun 2020
'Feeling deeply saddened'

"Feeling Deeply Saddened after hearing shocking news of the sudden demise of Wajid Khan @wajidkhan7. May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family. @SajidMusicKhan," Javed Ali said via Twitter.

03:26 (IST)01 Jun 2020
'Went too soon wajid bhai'

Meet Bros wrote on Twitter, "Went too soon wajid bhai.. Will miss our long conversations.. He lives behind two beautiful kids.. May Allah be with him in his onward journey.."

03:25 (IST)01 Jun 2020
'Wajid Bhai, you were the nicest man'

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. #WajidKhan"

03:24 (IST)01 Jun 2020
'Wajid bhai was more then a friend and a composer to me'

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan posted on Twitter, "I have just lost my brother today. Wajid bhai was more then a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen"

Music director Salim Merchant posted on Twitter, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un"

