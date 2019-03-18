Bollywood mourns Manohar Parrikar’s demise

Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted photos of himself with Parrikar on Twitter and wrote, “T 3122 – Manohar Parrikar CM of Goa, passes away .. a gentle , soft spoken simple minded person .. respected .. fought his illness with dignity and great spirit .. had on a few occasions spent some time with him .. a soft smile always adorned his face .. sad with the news .. 🙏🙏.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Extremely sad at hearing about the demise of Sh. Manohar Parrikar Ji. I feel blessed to have had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere and good soul as he was. Heartfelt condolences to his family🙏🏻.”

Vicky Kaushal also offered condolences, “Saddened by the news of Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise. May his soul rest in peace 🙏.”

Varun Dhawan wrote on Twitter, “Very sad to hear about the demise of sh Manohar Parrikar ji. I had meet him in goa and he was very kind and encouraging to me. A good man #formerdefenceminister #goachiefminister.”

Sanjay Dutt called Parrikar “one of our finest leaders” and tweeted, “May he rest in peace. My prayers are with the grieving family & friends”.

Anupam Kher posted a picture of himself with Parrikar on Twitter and wrote, “Deeply deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji”.

Madhur Bhandarkar shared on Twitter, “Saddened to know about the demise of #ManoharParrikar ji. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and as a common man with strong determination. It’s a great loss for the nation.”