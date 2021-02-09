scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Bollywood mourns demise of Rajiv Kapoor: ‘A soul gone too soon’

Actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2021 4:20:30 pm
rajiv kapoor death newsSeveral Bollywood celebs remembered Rajiv Kapoor. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of actor Rajiv Kapoor who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Host-producer Naved Jafri and singer Lata Mangeshkar were among the first celebrities who mourned the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Twitter. Jafri wrote, “He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family.”

Actor Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti”

Madhuri Dixit recalled being directed by Rajiv Kapoor in Prem Granth. She wrote on Twitter, “I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP.”

Also see |Rajiv Kapoor (1962-2021): A pictorial tribute to Ram Teri Ganga Maili star

Rajiv Kapoor’s nieces Riddhima, Karisma and Kareena also took to her Instagram handles and bid adieu to her uncle.

Here are all the B-town celebs who paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor on social media:

rajiv kapoor death tributes Karisma Kapoor paid a tribute to Rajiv Kapoor in her Instagram stories.
Son of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983). He shot to fame with his father’s last directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). Some of his other memorable films include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). Rajiv moved to film direction and production later.

