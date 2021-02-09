Bollywood mourns demise of Rajiv Kapoor: ‘A soul gone too soon’

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of actor Rajiv Kapoor who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Host-producer Naved Jafri and singer Lata Mangeshkar were among the first celebrities who mourned the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Twitter. Jafri wrote, “He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family.”

Actor Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti”

Madhuri Dixit recalled being directed by Rajiv Kapoor in Prem Granth. She wrote on Twitter, “I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP.”

Rajiv Kapoor’s nieces Riddhima, Karisma and Kareena also took to her Instagram handles and bid adieu to her uncle.

Here are all the B-town celebs who paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor on social media:

Karisma Kapoor paid a tribute to Rajiv Kapoor in her Instagram stories.

Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #RajivKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2021

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 9, 2021

He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family 🙏#rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor pic.twitter.com/GRVxPE0TLW — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) February 9, 2021

I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP 🙏💔 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 9, 2021

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z98vvR0cxk — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 9, 2021

Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 9, 2021

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri #RajivKapoor. An extremely kind soul gone too soon. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) February 9, 2021

Shocked n Devastated on #RajivKapoor passing away. Seen you grow up. Condolences to the entire family. RIP #RajivKapoor — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 9, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri #RajivKapoor ji.

My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. 🙏 — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) February 9, 2021

Really sad news of the passing of Shri Rajiv Kapoor.. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Om Shanti. 🕉🤍🙏🏼💐 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 9, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul! Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!🙇‍ pic.twitter.com/hZOiUolMde — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 9, 2021

Son of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983). He shot to fame with his father’s last directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). Some of his other memorable films include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). Rajiv moved to film direction and production later.