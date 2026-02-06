‘90% of Bollywood marriages are fake’: Prateik Smita Patil on why he didn’t invite father Raj Babbar to wedding, slams industry facade

Prateik Smita Patil opened up about not inviting his father Raj Babbar to his wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 09:12 AM IST
Prateik BabbarPrateik did not invite father Raj Babbar to his wedding. (Photo: Prateik Smita Patil)
Make us preferred source on Google

Smita Patil and Raj Babbar’s son Prateik grew up with his maternal grandparents as his father reunited with his first wife after Smita died due to childbirth complications. Prateik, in the last many years, has been vocal about the emotionally turbulent relationship he shares with his father and while it seemed like they were on their way to mending things, Prateik decided to not invite his father to his wedding with Priya Banerjee in 2025. At the time, his half-siblings made a few comments about the same, and later Prateik addressed those comments as well, but since then, it seems like he has kept his distance from his father.

Prateik says ‘people don’t know the truth’

In a recent interview, Prateik and his wife Priya were asked about how trolls attacked them when they decided to not invite Raj to the wedding and while Priya said that they were too busy to care about trolls, Prateik suggested that there might be more to the story.

“People don’t know the truth. Some people from the industry know the truth, some don’t and the general public…” Prateik told Miss Malini and added, “But one day, everyone will get to learn the truth. In a story, or a book, or an interview, or a film.” Priya said that the experience made them stronger as a team and shared, “I think life has thrown a lot of tests right before we got married, just to see if we would last and we are like ninjas. I think every problem that has come our way, we have not reacted like ‘Ab kya hoga?’. We looked at each other and we got each other.”

ALSO READ | Lucky Ali, who stepped away from Bollywood post ‘badtameezi’, backs Arijit Singh’s retirement decision: ‘Agree with Arijit for taking a stand’

‘90% of Bollywood marriages are fake’

In another chat, Prateik and Priya talked about the institution of marriage as Priya declared that “90 percent of the Bollywood marriages are a facade, and I know that because I am on the inside.” Prateik nodded along and said, “It shows.” Prateik then brought up Twinkle Khanna’s comment ‘raat gayi baat gayi’ when she spoke about physical infidelity on her talk show and said, “If married people are saying ‘raat gayi baat gayi’, you know what the situation is.”

Priya added that she judges the yesteryear actors who share such opinions because she believes that as Indians, this is not our culture. Priya grew up in Canada and identifies as a Canadian. “The yesteryear actors, when they say stuff like that, I am judging you. As a Canadian, I am judging you because you are supposed to be Indian, this is in your culture but when you see these people who are married for the image… Don’t get married. Do your career, have affairs, respectfully be honest with people. In my country, they do it like that,” she said and added, “Our culture is way stronger than Bollywood and India. Here, people see marriage as a joke.”

Prateik finished his wife’s thoughts and said that cheating is “out of fashion.” “I think cheating, infidelity, multiple partners, it’s out of fashion. It’s not cool. Having a wife and a girlfriend is not cool.”

Story continues below this ad

Prateik and Priya are currently promoting their music video “Ishq Fakir.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia accepts she charges Rs 1,000 for a video today after earning Rs 1 lakh per show in 90s: 'I spent a lot of money on...'
Ruby Bhatia fees
Aashaan movie review: Indrans leads an amiable but overly convenient ode to the underdog
Aashaan movie review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
chai
This is what happens to the body when you drink chai on an empty stomach for one month
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Must Read
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
61% Indian professionals keen on global remote roles than relocating overseas: Indeed report
The shift in approach is owing to tightening visa norms and related complexities. (Image: FreePik)
This is what happens to the body when you drink chai on an empty stomach for one month
chai
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement