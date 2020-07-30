Bollywood lyricists unite for music video demanding credits on streaming platforms

Bollywood lyricists Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover and Neelesh Mishra star in a music video. Bollywood lyricists Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover and Neelesh Mishra star in a music video.

Hindi film songwriters like Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Neelesh Mishra, Kausar Munir, Anvita Dutt and Shellee have teamed up for a music video to demand credits for lyricists on music streaming platforms.

The video, dropped on Thursday, features 15 lyricists lip-syncing to “Credit De Do Yaar”, penned by Varun, Kausar and Swanand, who has also lent vocals to the song. The song has been composed by Chinmayi Tripathi and Joel Mukherjii.

15 contemporary lyrics writers come together to sing their humble demand – asking for proper credits on music streaming platforms and youtube channels. Dekhiye, suniye, aage badhaaiye. https://t.co/BNwt5L1PXn #CreditDeDoYaar — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 30, 2020

Towards the end of the video, Varun Grover, known for his work in Masaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Gangs of Wasseypur, requested the listeners to join in the demand of the lyricists.

“This was a small effort by 15 lyricists for a big issue. We aren’t under any false impression that you would remember our faces but please make sure you remember our names, because the fight after all is about the names. Often the name that goes missing from a song on music platforms or the YouTube channels of music companies is of the lyricist.

“We just want them to properly credit us for our songs. And we want you all to join us in this issue, in whichever way possible. Whenever you find the name of a lyricist missing, please raise your voice and support us,” said Varun Grover, who has also directed the video.

Also featuring in the video are Hussain Haidry, Puneet Sharma, Raj Shekhar, Manoj Muntashir, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Abhiruchi Chand, Mayur Puri, Sameer Anjaan and Kumar. The video came a week after the lyricists criticised streaming platforms for not crediting songwriters.

Swanand Kirkire, best known for penning songs like “Bawara Mann”, “Piyu Bole” and “Behti Hawaa Sa Tha Woh”, had shared screenshots from the album of Dil Bechara, streaming on Spotify.

The lyricist noted that while composer AR Rahman and other singers were duly credited, there was no mention of Amitabh Bhattacharya, who has penned the songs.

“There’s no tradition of crediting the lyricists on this music app. Only the thumbnail, which the producer has provided has a mention, but once you click, only the composer and singers are credited. They have also embedded the lyrics, but not the name of the lyricist,” Swanand had said.

The writer-composer had also shared screenshots of other streaming apps, including Apple Music, Jio Saavn and Gaana, where three albums – Teesri Kasam by lyricist Shailendra, Javed Akhtar’s Lagaan and Omkara by Gulzar were also uncredited.

“If their names aren’t included, then who are we?” Swanand had asked.

