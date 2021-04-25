scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani return to Mumbai from their Maldives vacation, see pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Tiger Shroff and Disha patani were clicked at Mumbai airport as they returned to the city after holidaying in the Maldives.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 25, 2021 7:26:25 pm
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have returned to Mumbai from their respective holidays in Maldives. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Sunday afternoon saw Bollywood couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani return from their respective vacations in Maldives, as they got papped stepping out of Mumbai airport.

While Ranbir tested positive for the coronavirus in March, Alia also tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks later. The two left for the Maldives after testing negative and after their quarantine period was over. However, as the country is witnessing a terrifying second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Alia kept away from sharing pictures of their vacation on social media.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at Mumbai Airport on Sunday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Disha Patani Disha Patani was clicked at Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff was clicked at Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who left for the Maldives soon after a lockdown was announced in Maharashtra too returned to Mumbai today. From the holiday, Disha had shared a sizzling picture of herself on a beach.

Many Bollywood celebrities have been frequenting Maldives as it is one of the very few destinations that has remained open for Indians to visit through the pandemic. Recently Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh too returned from their holidays in the Maldives.

