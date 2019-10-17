Karwa Chauth 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and other B-town stars send wishes

Celebrities are getting ready to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth. A few of the actors have taken to their social media handles to wish their fans.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a poster of Dabangg 3 in which she features as Rajjo. She tweeted, “Rajjo Pandey yaani ki Mrs. Chulbul Pandey ki oar se aap sabhi pativrata aur dabangg patniyo ko happy karwa chauth #RajjoKaKarwaChauth ”

Esha Deol wished her fans on Twitter. She wrote, “Happy Karwachauth.”

Raveena Tandon shared photo of herself amid the Karwa Chauth preparations. She tweeted, “Preparations for that upvas, some fast for the gods that they have never seen or met..For me, the holiest and the purest , is the prayers for the living souls , my parents , my husband my family , who enrich my life everyday with love and happiness . I pray and thank god for their health and happiness . #karvachauth2019”

Shriya Saran is celebrating the festival in Barcelona. She shared adorable photos with husband on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happy karva chauth to every one from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15 love this simple gotapatti saree gifted by mom!”

Neeti Mohan, who is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth, posted a photo of herself and captioned it as, “Waiting for my moon🌙 Ahemmmm I mean @nihaarpandya”

Not just the women, even men from the film industry were seen fasting for their wives. Supporting a campaign #FastForHer by Shaadi.com, Rannvijay Singha wrote, “My dear wife @priankasingha , for all the times you have been there for me,for being the amazing woman you are and for laughing at my silly jokes only sometimes, I’m willing to give up food for a day. This Karvachauth, I take a pledge to Fast For You because you light up my world.”

Arjun Bijlani mentioned, “Smiling away with this empty plate in my hand because its Karwachauth and I’m making this one special by fasting for the long life of one person who I cannot imagine myself without – my wife @nehaswami :) Join this initiative by @shaadi.com – post a picture with an empty plate and take a pledge to #FastForHer #HappyKarwachauth !!”

Television actor Deepika Singh wished her fans, “Wishing all my lovely ladies a very Happy Karwachauth. Sharing glimpse of my Pooja.”

We also saw Shilpa Shetty Kundra getting dressed up for Karwa Chauth.