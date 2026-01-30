‘Bollywood is the most secular place’: Rani Mukerji says industry is a place where ‘merit matters’

Rani Mukerji said that in her over 30 years in the industry, she has never witnessed any form of discrimination based on religion or caste.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiJan 30, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Rani MukerjiRani Mukerji said that Bollywood is the most secular place.
Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Mardaani 3, recently weighed in on remarks made by music composer AR Rahman, comments that have stirred considerable debate on social media. Rahman had hinted that Bollywood is increasingly becoming “communal,” suggesting that some Muslim artistes have lost work despite their talent, a statement that shocked many. While celebrities such as Anup Jalota and Kangana Ranaut have openly criticized Rahman’s viewpoint, Rani has now also expressed that she does not agree with such an assessment.

In a conversation with DD News, Rani said, “Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry, it made me who I am today. I am saying this from the bottom of my heart: here, merit matters.”

She added, “Your work speaks for you, and ultimately, the person the audience connects with is the one who survives and succeeds. For me, Bollywood remains the most secular and one of the most amazing places to be.”

When asked about the presence of various lobbies within the industry Rani Mukerji was quick to clarify her stance: “My only focus on my films, and at this stage of my life, my priority is my child and my family.”

What AR Rahman said?

For those unaware, AR Rahman had sparked the discussion during an interview with BBC Asian Network, saying: “Maybe I never got to know about this, maybe it was concealed, but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers, that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good; I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get.”

After facing intense online trolling, Rahman released a video statement on Instagram to clarify his position. He emphasized that he never intended to hurt anyone, saying: “India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space that always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.”

