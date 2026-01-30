‘Bollywood is the most secular place’: Rani Mukerji says industry is a place where ‘merit matters’

Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Mardaani 3, recently weighed in on remarks made by music composer AR Rahman, comments that have stirred considerable debate on social media. Rahman had hinted that Bollywood is increasingly becoming “communal,” suggesting that some Muslim artistes have lost work despite their talent, a statement that shocked many. While celebrities such as Anup Jalota and Kangana Ranaut have openly criticized Rahman’s viewpoint, Rani has now also expressed that she does not agree with such an assessment.

In a conversation with DD News, Rani said, “Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry, it made me who I am today. I am saying this from the bottom of my heart: here, merit matters.”