Bollywood Holi celebration 2023 Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates ‘first Holi with the Mrs’

It’s Holi and Bollywood celebrities are busy hosting grand bashes for friends and colleagues. Javed Akhtar on Tuesday held a bash at his home, which was attended by Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, and Anu Malik with family. Shabana Azmi was unable to attend the party. She tweeted a video of the celebrations saying, “Holi celebrations at Janki Kutir . How I miss being there.”

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared photos from their first Holi. The caption read, “First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli” Kareena Kapoor shared a photo with her sons Jeh and Taimur drenched in Holi colour. She captioned the photos, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.” Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared photos from their celebrations with his family. The caption read, “Happy Holi to all of you from all of us!”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a party at their residence, which was attended by several television celebrities, including Ektaa Kapoor and Tusshaar Kapoor.