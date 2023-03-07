scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Bollywood Holi celebration 2023 Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates ‘first Holi with the Mrs’

Happy Holi Wishes 2023, Bollywood Holi Celebrations Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo with her sons Jeh and Taimur drenched in Holi colour.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | March 7, 2023 17:30 IST
Holi 2023 Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate HoliIndia Holi Celebrations Live: The who's who of Bollywood celebrate Holi. (Photo; Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram and Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

It’s Holi and Bollywood celebrities are busy hosting grand bashes for friends and colleagues. Javed Akhtar on Tuesday held a bash at his home, which was attended by Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, and Anu Malik with family. Shabana Azmi was unable to attend the party. She tweeted a video of the celebrations saying, “Holi celebrations at Janki Kutir . How I miss being there.”

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared photos from their first Holi. The caption read, “First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli” Kareena Kapoor shared a photo with her sons Jeh and Taimur drenched in Holi colour. She captioned the photos, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.” Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared photos from their celebrations with his family. The caption read, “Happy Holi to all of you from all of us!”

Also Read |Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal attend Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash, Shabana Azmi ‘misses being there’. Watch

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a party at their residence, which was attended by several television celebrities, including Ektaa Kapoor and Tusshaar Kapoor.

Live Blog

Happy Holi 2023 Live Updates: Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Holi this year.

17:30 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Kareena Kapoor celebrates Holi with her boys, misses ‘Saifuuu’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from her Holi celebration with sons Taimur and Jeh. She captioned the photos, "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

17:17 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Sidharth Malhotra celebrates ‘first Holi with the Mrs’
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a photo from his first Holi with wife Kiara Advani. He captioned the picture, "First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli."

On the occasion of Holika Dahan, Shilpa Shetty shared a video and wrote, “We make small chits, writing all our negative feelings, thoughts, and letting it go into the universe as love and light. This is a ritual we do every year on Holika dahan. This festival reminds us that with faith and devotion, God always protects you and you will always triumph over evil burning negativity to ashes and filling your life with colours of positivity & love. May this Holi brings happiness, prosperity, and great health to you and your loved ones.”

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 17:15 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close